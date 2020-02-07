The UAW gave its employees pens made in China and people are crazy

Photo: AP

The UAW cannot stop embarrassing itself, but that can happen with an organization that is apparently propelled by its own slowness into repeated face plants, does not require a banana peel. The newest includes a pen intended to commemorate its president, Rory Gamble, who is apparently there to clear the place.

The Detroit News reports that the pens were handed out this week at a UAW conference in Washington, D.C., on which “China” is written, along with the name of Gamble. A spokesperson for the union confirmed their existence, but blamed a seller with whom the union had signed a contract and added that the pens were also withdrawn from circulation.

The Detroit News also found two union members who said they were upset:

“I’m shocked. Do you mean that?” They always strive to have American-made stuff, even up to the Halloween candy. That our trade union is handing it out, that’s pretty hypocritical, you know? “

Jonathon Mason, a five-year production employee at Ford Motor Co.’s Dearborn Truck Plant, was disappointed with the pens made in China:

“That is very sad. It is a misconception of who we are as a union. If we are American-made and stuff like that, why should we have memorabilia made in China? “Mason said. “I’m sure they could have found a pen company based in the United States. That’s not a reflection of us as an American organization.”

Now, out of all the mistakes the UAW is capable of, it appears to be relatively harmless, since it is believed that buying products made in America is supposedly more ethical or something like that, an idea that actually exists since the creation of this country and that, as far as I know, somehow has not saved American industry in recent decades. But certainly, every little bit helps.

Anyway, if you want some quotes from someone involved in this error, absolutely flog in despair, The Detroit News delivers:

“It was our fault,” Bankers Pen President Richard Danziger told The Detroit News. “It has been processed incorrectly. It is not something that would normally happen. It was taken from the wrong inventory. Neither the distributor nor the UAW were involved. It was definitely someone in my facility. “

“We received a phone call while they were handing out products, and they realized that there were China markings on the products,” Danziger said. “It is not something that would normally happen. We have stock abroad and stock assembled here. A wrong stock has been pulled.”

“We are willing to do everything necessary to make it right,” he said.

In any case, there was a much larger UAW story today in the form of a former regional director who pleaded guilty. Vance Pearson pleaded guilty to a conspiracy allegation to obscure union funds and help a racketeering company, and will collaborate with investigators chasing Dennis Williams and Gary Jones, the two presidents who preceded Gamble. Pearson is the 12th person convicted in the investigation.

