The UAW cannot stop embarrassing itself

Photo: AP

The UAW tried and failed for years to organize car factories in the south; its leadership is almost cartoonistically corrupt; and now his new president is reportedly under investigation even though he has promised to clear things up.

Let’s go over the latest news about The Detroit News that I saw for the first time last night and assumed it was some kind of strange dream:

Federal agents investigating a kickback and bribery scandal within the United Auto Workers are investigating the financial relationships between President Rory Gamble, retired Vice President Jimmy Settles, and one of the union’s highest-paid sellers, sources told The Detroit News.

The agents investigate whether UAW leaders have received cash or bribes to send Huntington Woods businessman Jason Gordon lucrative contracts for the delivery of unionized goods.

Agents investigate a notice that secret cash payments to UAW officials have been delivered to a Detroit strip club. According to the news, it is the Bouzouki-Greektown.

A little over a month ago, Gamble was named President of the UAW and said at the time, “I promise one thing: if I retire and leave office, we will create a clean union on a solid foundation.” The investigation suggests that this Statement could still be true, although maybe now with some help from federal agents. Meanwhile, Gamble’s new statement on the news was vague at best:

“I would not have assumed the role of president if I hadn’t passed the test,” Gamble, 64, said in a statement to The News. “Our union has suffered enough from the corrupt leaders. I have observed that we cannot and will not allow financial inadequacies to rob our members of their hard-earned dollars. My only focus as President is to strengthen the union’s financial controls, supervision and accounting system – and above all, to restore the trust of our union members. “

The Detroit News also suggests that Gamble apparently had money problems with two foreclosed houses and thousands of dollars in criminal property and income taxes that may have targeted him. The fact that he is being examined at all suggests that none of these guys is clean for federal agents until it turns out he is too.

Gamble made another statement to UAW members on Thursday afternoon, specifically denying that he had ever been to the strip club with a salesperson:

“Also, I’ve never been to the company mentioned in the article with Mr. Gordon or any other provider. This is simply wrong and never happened. “

Gamble went on to say, “In all the years I’ve worked with this provider, you’ve never approached me in a way that was less professional or in any way questionable, and I have absolutely no money or setback requested or received by the provider or another. I never approached her unprofessionally or questionably. “

And this investigation could certainly lead to the conclusion that Gamble did nothing wrong, but the fact that this is a problem tells you everything you need to know about the UAW.

The fact that the union has triggered a strike in the middle of all of this also says something, because while the UAW leadership seems determined to embarrass this, UAW members have taken on the work of the union itself.