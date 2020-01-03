The U.S. will send another 3,500 paratroopers to the Middle East

Loading...

Thousands of other paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division will soon be dispatched to the area of ​​responsibility of the U.S. Central Command, NBC News reported on Friday.

The operation is in response to the threat of retaliation from Iran in which top military commander Qassim Suleimani was killed in an American airstrike Thursday evening.

The Suleimani murder marked a dramatic escalation of the "shadow war" between Iran and the United States, which peaked last week when pro-Iranian militiamen hit the US embassy in Iraq following an American airstrike on Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah attacked militia.

The U.S. Marines landed at the embassy on New Year's Eve to hold protesters and militia officers while 750 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division's 1st Brigade Combat Team were deployed to Kuwait on standby if further help was needed.

According to the Military Times, the new mission will include the rest of the 1st BCT or around 3,500 soldiers. The majority of paratroopers will "act in response to regional threats".

The US has already deployed around 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East since May, Reuters reports.

Reports of the operation came shortly after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the world "much safer" after Suleimani's death.

"I can assure you that Americans in the region are much safer today after Suleimani's death," Pompeo told reporters Friday.

The Iranian leaders seemed to disagree. Al Jazeera reported that Ismail Qaani, Suleimani's successor as head of the Iranian elite's Quds Force, said that "soon [in the United States] will witness the bodies of Americans across the Middle East".

The U.S. military presence across the CENTCOM region is huge, but early Friday afternoon it was not clear what other sections of the military were doing to prepare for retaliation against Iran. The U.S. Navy's 5th fleet, for example, is based in Bahrain, which has a significant Shiite population and Hezbollah presence.

A 5th Fleet spokesman declined to comment on concrete plans to prepare for possible Iranian threats.

"We remain vigilant in assessing threats and are closely monitoring developments in the region," Cmdr wrote. Joshua Frey on task & purpose. "Together with our Bahraini hosts, we have a solid defense capability. We do not discuss specific measures to protect the armed forces."