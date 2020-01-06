Loading...

The U.S. military is preparing to leave Iraq. This emerges from a letter published on Twitter that a defense official who has been confirmed to Task & Purpose is authentic.

Written by Marine Brig. The unsigned letter to the Iraqi Department of Defense, General William Seely III, states that the US military will “reposition the armed forces in the coming days and weeks to prepare for the move.”

“During this time there will be an increase in helicopter flights in and around Baghdad’s International Zone (IZ),” Seely wrote in the letter on January 6. “The increase in traffic will include the CH-47, UH-60 and AH-64 security helicopters.”

Coalition forces will pull the trigger at night to avoid appearances that the US military will bring more troops to the Green Zone, Seely wrote in the letter.

On Sunday, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel all American troops from Iraq in response to the US airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The decision would have to be approved by the government as soon as Iraq agrees on a new prime minister.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” wrote Seely in the letter.

