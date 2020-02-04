The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly interviewing third-party app manufacturers as part of its Apple antitrust investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly turned to leading app developers when it investigates Apple for potential anti-competitive behavior. Reuters reports that the DOJ contacted a “handful” of app developers as part of this investigation.

Developer Mobicip’s managing director, Suren Ramasubbu, told Reuters that he was interviewed in November by a U.S. investigator who asked about the company’s interactions with Apple. With the app, which has almost a million users worldwide, parents can control what their children see on their iPhones.

Today’s report focuses on Screen Time and the developers affected by Apple’s release of Screen Time. Ramasubbu was reportedly contacted by Apple in early 2019 when Apple advised that the app violated “rules for technical elements that were previously acceptable”.

Ultimately, Mobicip removed the app from the App Store in mid-2019 and reintroduced it later in October, but “the company’s business has shrunk by half,” the report says.

However, in addition to Ramasubbu, investigators have reportedly contacted other app developers. It is unclear whether the DOJ only addressed child safety application developers or whether the survey extended beyond this category.

Six executives from childcare app companies surveyed by Reuters said they had a pleasant relationship with Apple by mid-2018. At that point, Apple was launching similar software that parents could use to monitor their children’s time and searches.

Parental controls applications were a controversial topic in the App Store last year. Apple has taken vigorous action against them over the past year, citing potential security and privacy concerns. Last year Apple took back some of its stricter guidelines for parental control apps, but things are still being scrutinized more closely than before.

Apple referred Reuters to its developer website, which, according to the company, provides the app store with apps “with a high standard of data protection, security and content”.

