The U.S. Department of Justice is planning to host a conference to discuss the future of a federal law that largely frees online platforms from legal liability for the material posted by their users, sources confirm with the plans announced on Friday.

According to a US government source, the Department plans to invite a wide range of prospects to the conference to examine the future of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, including industry, Congress, “thought leaders”, and cabinet officials from President Donald Trump.

The 24-year law was a foundation for many Internet companies that allowed Facebook Inc. (FB), Google’s (togetL) YouTube, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) to monitor large amounts of videos, messages, and documents during surveillance host offensive language and imagery in a limited way.

All three companies did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Attorney General William Barr said in a speech last month that the Department of Justice “is examining Section 230 and its scope” because “many fear that Section 230 immunity goes far beyond what Congress originally intended.”

According to Barr, internet companies have freed themselves from the responsibility of monitoring their platforms and at the same time have blocked political speech with impunity.

Legislators from both the Republican and Democratic parties have urged Congress to amend Section 230 to allow tech companies to file more lawsuits or significantly increase their costs.

Some Republicans expressed concern that Section 230 would prevent them from acting against Internet services that remove conservative political content, while some Democratic leaders said the law allows services to avoid punishment if they contain misinformation and extremist content.

However, several legal experts have stated that the change to section 230 would affect freedom of expression on the Internet.

The information magazine The Information reported on Friday that the department plans to hold a section 230 workshop in February. However, the source, familiar with the government’s plans, indicated that an event has not yet been scheduled.

Emma Llansó, director of the Free Speech Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology, said the Department of Justice is considering holding public panels and private meetings, according to an invitation she received this week.

According to five participants, several professors in the USA were invited to study laws on language and expression on the Internet. Two said they had received no details about the timing, participants or format of the event.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.

,