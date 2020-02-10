The U.S. Department of Justice accuses four Chinese military personnel of violating Equifax

WASHINGTON – Four members of the Chinese military were accused of breaking into the Equifax Credit Reporting Agency’s networks and stealing tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

The 2017 security breach affected around 145 million people, with hackers successfully stealing names, social security numbers, and other personal information stored in the company’s databases.

The four members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese military, are accused of stealing the company’s business secrets, police officers said.

The case happened when the Trump administration warned of China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data about Americans and steal scientific research and innovation.

“This was a deliberate and far-reaching encroachment on the American people’s private information,” said Attorney General William Barr in a statement.

“Today, we blame PLA hackers for their criminal acts and remind the Chinese government that we have the ability to remove the anonymity of the Internet and find the hackers that the nation repeatedly uses against us,” he added.

The case is one of several cases the Department of Justice has negotiated against members of the PLA over the years. In 2014, the Obama administration accused five Chinese military hackers of breaking into the networks of large American companies to uncover business secrets.

The criminal complaint has been filed with the federal court in Atlanta, where the company is based.

The indictment, detailing the hackers’ efforts to cover up their tracks, includes charges of computer fraud conspiracy, industrial espionage conspiracy, and cable fraud conspiracy.

