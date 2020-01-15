The U.S. can subsidize Huawei alternatives with a proposed $ 1.25 billion fund

Enlarge / Huawei sign at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Wednesday January 8, 2020.

The US government should spend at least $ 1.25 billion “to invest in western alternatives to Chinese equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE,” a bipartisan group of six US senators said yesterday.

The senators passed laws called the Utilizing Strategic Allied (USA) Telecommunications Act, arguing that the US must counter the Chinese government’s investment in the telecommunications sector. The money would come from spectrum auction revenue, and the $ 1.25 billion grant would be spread over 10 years. The money would support the development of the new 5G technology, with an emphasis on devices that meet open standards to ensure interoperability of multi-vendor network devices.

The senators’ announcement was:

Huawei is heavily subsidized by the Chinese government and is slated to become the leading commercial 5G provider, with far-reaching implications for the U.S. economic and national security. Working closely with the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese state-controlled technology companies pose unacceptable risks to our national security and the integrity of the world’s information networks. However, US efforts to persuade foreign partners to ban Huawei from its networks failed due to concerns about the lack of viable and affordable alternatives.

The senators who sponsored the legislation are Mark R. Warner (D-Va.); Richard Burr (R-N.C.); Bob Menendez (D-N.J.); Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Michael Bennet (D-Colo.); and John Cornyn (R-Texas). Burr and Warner are chairs and vice-chairs of the Senate Intelligence Committee, while Cornyn, Rubio and Bennet are members of the committee. Menendez is a senior member of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, and Rubio is also a member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

“Every month when the United States does nothing, Huawei is ready to become the cheapest, fastest, and most pervasive global provider of 5G as U.S. and Western companies and workers lose market share and jobs,” Warner said.

Burr said it would be “catastrophic if Huawei, a company that operates at the behest of the Chinese government, the military, and secret services, were allowed to take over the 5G market unchecked.”

Two funds

The Senators’ bill would create an innovation fund for the public wireless supply chain of at least USD 750 million and a multilateral fund for telecommunications security of at least USD 500 million.

The $ 750 million fund would be managed by the National Administration for Telecommunications and Information (NTIA), but the Federal Communications Commission and other agencies would help set criteria for the granting of grants. These grants would be used to research software, hardware, and microprocessor technology “that will improve the competitiveness of 5G and downstream wireless technology supply chains.” This fund would also support the “development and delivery of compatible, interoperable devices based on standards for open interfaces”, including devices that meet the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) standard. Individual grants can range up to $ 20 million each.

The senators said they wanted to support O-RAN so that “alternative vendors could enter the market for certain network components instead of having to constantly compete with Huawei.”

The $ 500 million multilateral fund would be managed by the Secretary of State and would focus on projects involving the United States and other countries. The foreign minister would have to conclude “agreements with foreign government partners” to fund projects that “support the development and introduction of secure and trustworthy telecommunications technologies”. Under this plan, the United States would seek funding from countries involved in the proposed joint projects.

“Race” for 5G?

The senators said these funds would help the US win “the 5G race.” The Republican majority of the Federal Communications Commission has repeatedly cited the “Race to 5G” as a justification for repealing federal regulations and preventing local regulations for the use of wireless devices in US cities.

It is controversial whether there is actually a “race” between the United States and China when it comes to providing 5G to a country’s residents. Switching the U.S. from 4G to 5G a little later than in China would not prevent the U.S. from taking advantage of 5G as it is: Operators admit that 5G networks based on millimeter-wave frequencies are nowhere near that coverage across the United States and that 5G in bands with lower frequencies is only slightly faster than 4G.

In addition, the US faces more pressing problems as many rural areas do not even have 4G access and most US households do not have fiber broadband. In addition to providing high-speed home internet, fiber is critical to providing bandwidth for 5G networks. However, ISPs do not want to spend the money on nationwide use of fiber optic cables, and the FCC’s $ 20 billion broadband fund planned will pay ISPs for the use of fiber optic cables or services that are much slower and with restrictive data restrictions ,

For both cellular and home broadband networks, expanding alternatives to Huawei and ZTE network devices is important to achieve the U.S. government’s goal of phasing out Chinese telecommunications equipment. This is especially true for small, rural ISPs that have relied on the offerings of Chinese companies.

The FCC unanimously voted to ban Huawei and ZTE devices in projects funded by the FCC’s Universal Service Fund (USF) in November, noting that the devices could be installed at the back of the Chinese government at the behest of the Chinese government. This ban only affects future projects and the use of federal funds to maintain existing equipment. However, the FCC may also require Huawei and ZTE devices to be removed from previously built networks. Huawei has sued the FCC to lift the ban. The Commission “did not support its arbitrary findings with evidence or well-founded arguments or analyzes”.

How carriers, especially small carriers, pay for moving Chinese equipment is an open question. The FCC is asking for a public opinion on how to pay for the removal and replacement of the equipment.

The new 5G research bill does not directly allocate funds to replace Chinese devices in current networks, but the senators said the bill “creates a transition plan for carriers to buy new devices that will be upward compatible with the upcoming O-RAN -Devices that are so small and rural won’t be left behind. “If the bill goes through, recipients of FCC grants to replace Chinese devices with new 5G technology would have to submit plans that show how they are transitioning to standards-based devices become.