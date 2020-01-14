In 2019, the success of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” made all the other single releases that year in comparison. The track collected more than two billion streams, a billion more than the finalist. And even if no one is buying more music, Lil Nas X has sold nearly 1.5 million downloads – easily half a million more than the second piece the most downloaded.

“For all intents and purposes,” Old Town Road “was the biggest record of the year,” said Phil Guerini, vice president of music strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager of Radio Disney Network, who played ” Old Town Road “Lil Nas X” on KDIS (one of the first 40 stations broadcast nationally) and KRDC (a country’s national station). “It was right. It may not be your personal preference. It may have affected all nerves. But universally in the United States last year, it was undoubtedly the most important record of the year. It is not even debatable. ”

Except in two of the country’s biggest pop stations – WHTZ in New York and KIIS in Los Angeles – who were decidedly lukewarm when Lil Nas X hit. When the country’s most popular song gets a lukewarm response from two of the country’s largest terrestrial radio stations, the arbitrariness of pop radio is becoming blatant.

Of course, it’s not unusual for the Top 40 format, which still reaches around 100 million listeners per week, to effectively ignore the very popular rap, R&B and reggaeton hits, be it “Bodak Yellow” “Cardi B” Boo’d “Ella May Up” or the starry remix Nio Garcia, Casper and Darell Magico “Te Bote”. In 2018, the director of programming IHeartMedia called ethics programming Top 40 “just play what’s hot.” But “what’s hot” tends to be artists of large labels, usually white, who sing in English and have large promotional budgets.

“I have had conversations in the past, even as recently as last year, where people (on the radio) said to me,” BTS is not my audience, Lil Nas X is not my audience ” “says Guerini. “Wait a second – you’re talking about some of the greatest songs and artists in the country. Who East your audience? “

Programmers with these prejudices are covered in part because “traditional radio playlists today are so tight,” said Guerini. Radio stations have decided that playing fewer songs more frequently will keep more listeners. But that ‘gives more excuse and validation to (the position),’ Hey, I play the most popular songs to my audience, we researched them, we have them in power rotation, they spin all hours, I have no room for this song, ” says Guerini.

“Old Town Road” was so successful that it was able to break the unofficial pop radio rap embargo on most stations: year-end reports from Mediabase, which tracks activity radio, indicate that the average of the 40 best radio stations has broadcast the single more than 1,200 times. But the New York WHTZ (better known as the Z100) played it around 470 times. Only six Top 40 stations played the single from Lil Nas X less: one of them was KIIS in LA (around 360 laps) and another was WKTU, the other pop outing from New York, which played “Old Town Road” the least 40 best station (about 160 laps).

All three stations are owned by iHeartMedia, which declined to comment on its programming preferences. The label of Lil Nas X, Columbia Records, also declined to comment on the radio play of “Old Town Road”.

Perhaps the lack of pop radio for “Old Town Road” in New York and L.A. was a matter of local taste. But “Old Town Road” was the most popular song in the New York area in 2019, according to analysis company Alpha Data, and the third most popular song in the LA song Lil Nas X was also the most popular song. most downloaded in both areas. And YouTube has confirmed that “Old Town Road” is the number one song on the platform for users in New York and Los Angeles in 2019. It makes it difficult to see why the biggest stations in the Top 40 of these markets would keep the song at arm’s length.

Maybe streaming and radio are aimed at different audiences, and the songs that work well on a support does not translate to another. But KIIS ‘L.A. competitor, Entercom KAMP station, threw his weight behind “Old Town Road”. “Locally L.A., streaming numbers were too huge to ignore,” said Kevin Weatherly, director of KAMP program.

Weatherly says he likes to try his luck on new music, and his station started playing the Lil Nas X single on March 14, making it one of the first pop stations in the country to do so. KAMP then played the single from Lil Nas X more than 1,600 times, and it became one of the station’s five biggest songs in 2019, which means it’s obviously linked to Los Angeles radio listeners. . When asked why the KAMP cross-country competition could have stayed away from “Old Town Road”, Weatherly replied, “I don’t understand it at all.” “But I’m glad that they ignored it, ”he adds. “It’s good for us.”

In New York, iHeartMedia owns the two main pop stores, so there is no cross-competition. But it should be noted that no other Top 15 radio market has rejected “Old Town Road” like WHTZ and WKTU. (Many major markets have played it two to three times more frequently.)

In addition, only two Top 15 markets, Boston and Phoenix, presented the same type of sharing support. LA: The IHeartMedia Top 40 station is usually far from “Old Town Road,” while the competitor Crosstown played it with joy. (Several outlets IHeartMedia – as WAKS in Cleveland and WKQI Detroit – played “Old Town Road” more than average, which makes the behavior of the handful of stations that remained even weirder.)

IHeartMedia’s pop stations in New York and L.A. were not content to play “Old Town Road” less than most; they seemed to pretend that it did not exist until it was no longer possible. WHTZ did not play the song until April 3, while KIIS remained on the sidelines until April 11 – almost a month after the song was a big hit. WKTU was the last terrestrial pop station in the country to shoot “Old Town Road”.

“Most programmers in the big markets hate being in second place, but it happens,” says Guerini. “Sometimes they’re so far behind something that they just don’t accept it. They’ll be adamantly opposed to it.”

However, he continues, “there is no rational reason why a station should not have played this song, given its size.”

And that’s one of the problems of pop radio: rationality often has nothing to do with it. Listeners want Lil Nas X, BTS, Cardi B, J Balvin. Some of the pop radio officials don’t seem to care.