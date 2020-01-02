The Two Internet Myths

Loading...

Everything was layered, of course, and in 2016 the game should have been finished. Ted Cruz's presidential race has failed, despite – or perhaps because of – his addiction to Cambridge Analytica. When CA board member Steve Bannon took control of Donald Trump's presidential campaign that summer, he brought the cabinet staff with him. No one working for the Trump campaign has been fooled. They didn't need two-year Cambridge Analytica user data; they already had the targeting power of Facebook and its staff at their disposal. The social network was happy to put them in touch with the specific voters they were aiming to reach through its powerful advertising system.

Sitting in the same San Antonio office as Cambridge Analytica staff, Facebook employees helped Trump with elective surgical segmentation and personalized messages to motivate them to donate, participate in rallies, knock on doors and ultimately vote for their candidate. Trump won the three states that placed him in the Oval Office by less than 80,000 votes. A hundred different things influenced voters that year, but Trump's digital campaign manager Brad Parscale understood that Facebook's ability to identify and motivate potential Trump voters in the swing states did a difference, perhaps the main difference.

Obviously, Facebook had boosted Trump, as had Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines and Narendra Modi in India. This helped Jair Bolsonaro, another candidate with authoritarian tendencies, to win the presidency of Brazil in 2018. Bolsonaro, like Modi, had run his campaign on Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, Facebook's encrypted private messaging service.

In the meantime, the media has reported on Facebook's role in amplifying calls for genocide in Myanmar, as well as sectarian violence in India and Sri Lanka. Other services have also been found guilty of disseminating destructive and hateful content. Reports have described how the YouTube recommendation engine drives video game fans to misogynist and racist videos; and explained that Twitter has been populated with trolls and robots that amplify propaganda aimed at breaking up liberal democracies around the world.

In the end, the myth of 2010 was turned into another myth: where we thought online platforms would help drop dictators around the world, we came to think that the same technologies are predisposed to do the opposite – to empower fanatics and support authoritarian regimes. None of these notions is completely false. But they do not lead us to a clear program to deal with excesses and concentrations of power. Technologies do not determine anything. Technologies influence everything.

Facebook, with its 2.5 billion users in over 100 languages, is unlike any communication tool we have ever had. It should carry the weight of our criticism and our regulatory attention, but not of all their magnitude. Just as we don't need to look at Bond baddies like the ones who led Cambridge Analytica to blame our fate, we must remember that Facebook is simply amplifying and concentrating the dangerous trends that already exist around the world.

Technologies are not distinct from the people who use them. They are, as Marshall McLuhan told us, extensions of ourselves. As such, they will embody the biases we apply through their design and use. No technology is neutral in design or effect. They make some actions easier and others more difficult, and it takes extra effort to notice and correct these biases.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube were not invented to undermine trust in science or to indoctrinate racists. They have proven to be the best possible means of achieving these goals. They were invented for a better species than ours. No technology is fixed in its form or use. People shape technologies over time and technologies shape people. It’s a complex dialectic.

We focus too little on the slow and steady deterioration of our ability to think and speak like reasonable adults. The goal of right-wing propaganda is rarely to generate a measurable short-term effect like winning an election. The goal is to change the range of what people imagine possible or reasonable – to push the limits of what is acceptable. It’s a long game meant to break standards. Political success follows, but years later and unpredictably.