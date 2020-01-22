The Twitter app crashes for Android users: here's how to fix it

If you downloaded the Twitter app to your phone, you may have noticed that it didn’t work properly. A recent update causes the app to crash before it is opened, but there is a way to fix it.

The latest version of the Twitter app (version 8.28) crashes as soon as it is opened on your phone, according to reports from users and Tech Radar. Android users seem to be the hardest hit, because Android devices allow automatic app updates.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Ironically, users have used Twitter to express their concerns and see if someone else is experiencing the same problems.

Hi Jack

Your newest @ twitter app (update) continues to crash. Kindly correct.

Thanks

cc. @TwitterSupport

@TwitterSafety pic.twitter.com/ARx5cKLFIG

– Isaac ???????? (@ Isaacop10) January 22, 2020

Why doesn’t my Twitter app pic.twitter.com/cNdY0bpRTy open

– Fringilla & # 39; s Bitch (@PotMeetBam) January 22, 2020

Cool cool my Android Twitter app has now crashed. Happy Wednesday!

– meh ???? ‍♀️ (@ mharvey816) January 22, 2020

Twitter seems to be aware of the problem and tweeted on its official support account on Tuesday.

We are investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately after it has been opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we recommend that you do not update it until we let you know that it is resolved. Sorry for the inconvenience!

– Twitter support (@TwitterSupport) January 21, 2020

How to avoid it

If you or your phone have not yet updated the app, you can completely avoid the problem if you are an Android user:

Find the Twitter app in the Google Play Store. Go to the menu with three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Ensure that the Enable auto-update option is not checked.

How do you restore it

For those who have already updated the app and crash the app, Android Police has advice on how to fix it.

Find the app info page for the Twitter app by holding down the Twitter logo and tapping the information symbol. Tap Storage and cache to clear the app’s data and cache.

If that doesn’t work, the other option is to remove the app from your phone and download the earlier 8.24.1 version from APK Mirror, a website that offers Android Package Kits (APKS) for Android apps.

If all else fails, you may have to bite the bullet and use Twitter on your desktop (pant!) Until the problem is resolved.

Digital Trends contacted Twitter to find out the cause of the problem and when it plans to roll out an update to resolve it. We will update this story as soon as we hear it again.

Android users have recently had bad luck with their Twitter app. Last month, Twitter had to fix a vulnerability in its Android app that allowed malicious actors to view information from private accounts and take over profiles through a complex back-end process.

