“The Truth Must Be Told”: Simpson’s writer scolds Pompeo for Filching Episode

Bill Oakley, former author and show runner of The Simpsons, calls on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for using a screenshot from the series to mock the house representative, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pompeo published the picture of a crying Lisa Simpson tearing up pieces of paper on Tuesday night, a blow to Pelosi that tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union.

Oakley tweeted:

“Mr. Secretary of State, please never use Simpson’s material on your Twitter, watch the show, or refer to it in any way.”

He added:

“(To be clear, this episode has already aired (Josh Weinstein, Oakley’s writing partner and former co-showrunner), and I even worked on the show and was written by the genius George Meyer, and I say this to Mr. Pomepo as a FAN Follow, not someone who worked on it. If he starts with Steamed Hams, it will become personal.) “

The picture of Lisa sobbing and tearing paper comes from the 1991 episode, “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington,” in which Lisa participates in an essay contest about America and wins a trip to Washington.

There she sees a congressman accepting bribes and discouraged changing her last essay to insult the government.

Oakley and Weinstein were authors of “The Simpsons” from season three before finally becoming showrunners for seasons 7 and 8 – and wrote the famous “Who Shot Mr. Burns?” two part episode, Newsweek noted.

