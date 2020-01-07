Loading...

Within hours of the protest by members and supporters of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, senior Trump administration officials at the State Department in the White House and the Pentagon met to discuss response options. The situation in the country is becoming increasingly hostile on the ground and an American entrepreneur was killed a few days earlier by a rocket launched by Kataib Hezbollah.

President Donald Trump’s senior advisers have presented a multitude of options, as they have done in the past when Iranian rockets have moved too close for comfort or his militias have taken action on the battlefield that suggested they were supposed to strike American assets, according to two senior US officials. officials. But the attack on an American base near Kirkuk was different from the skirmishes between American and pro-Iranian forces. An American was dead and Iran showed no signs of military retreat in Iraq or elsewhere in the region.

“The president was faced with a choice and he made the decision,” said someone close to Trump’s thinking to The Daily Beast, referring to the Trump administration’s assassination of Iranian military chief Qassem Soleimani, last week.

We did not expect things to get this far. Part of the implicit purpose of an American policy known as “maximum pressure”, with its overwhelming sanctions on the Iranian economy, was to force Tehran to reduce its aggression. Although the Trump administration has never specifically stated that the campaign is aimed at restricting Iran’s military position toward the United States and its allies, American officials told the Daily Beast that the White House hoped it would could get enough leverage with sanctions to deter Tehran’s military aggression. The attack that killed the entrepreneur, the move to American bases, are signs that Iran is becoming more aggressive, not less.

The president was not the only one to decide to strike Soleimani. Officials from the three agencies have been discussing Iran’s threat to the United States for months and determined that the campaign of maximum pressure had not changed Tehran’s behavior, at least not militarily, according to the two American officials. and three others knowledgeable about the administration’s decision-making process. regarding Iran. This has only strengthened Iran’s contradictory position towards American assets in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, said these sources. Behind closed doors, many U.S. officials have begun to question the effectiveness of maximum pressure, while others have pushed the president in private to pursue a top Iranian target.

“While the campaign of maximum pressure has completely devastated the Iranian economy, Tehran’s intentions towards the United States have remained as hostile as they have been for four decades.”

– Mark Dubowitz, CEO, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies

“While the campaign of maximum pressure has completely ravaged the Iranian economy, Tehran’s intentions toward the United States have remained as hostile as they have been for four decades,” said Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a famous think tank in Washington. for advising the Trump administration on its policy in Iran. “So far, I think people have assumed that the president would only use sanctions as his only instrument of national power. But once the militias supported by Soleimani killed an American and threatened to kill others, the president decided to do what no president has done in the past. This could now change the way the administration deploys the full range of national powers against the regime in Iran. “

After the assassination of Soleimani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went on national television and explained how the actions of Soleimani had begun to worry the United States enough to deem it necessary to strike.

“We watched the flow of information that talked about Soleimani’s role in the region and the work he was doing to put more Americans at risk,” he said. “It was time to take this action … so that we could disrupt this plot. The risk of doing nothing was enormous. “

But months earlier, Pompeo was doing pretty much the opposite: this maximum pressure lowered Iran’s heat.

“Before reimposing the sanctions and speeding up our pressure campaign, Iran was increasing its malicious activity,” Pompeo wrote in a column last spring. “WE. The pressure reverses these trends. The regime and its proxies are weaker than when our pressures started. Iran-backed militias said Iran did not have enough money to pay them as much as in the past and have adopted austerity plans. ”

The State Department, the Pentagon, and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Maximum pressure has been exerted, in part, with the help of outside economic and political consultants and former officials who have publicly called on the United States to take a much tougher position against the Iranian regime. Since then, the Trump administration has sanctioned more than 1,000 Iranian entities. More recently, it has designated Tehran’s main military equipment as a terrorist organization.

All of this was designed to cripple Iran’s ability to develop internationally through trade and to make it more difficult for the regime to support its most important institutions. And it worked widely. Iran is struggling to pay its bills and its ability to sell its key commodity – oil – on the international market has been severely curtailed. And in this sense, the United States has achieved its objective. But the other part of the maximum pressure campaign was supposed to change Iran’s behavior – the way it acted on the international stage.

For a while in the past six months, it seemed that the United States and Iran were working to get back to the negotiating table on issues such as the nuclear deal. US intermediaries in places like Switzerland, Oman, Iraq and France have sent messages between the two countries in the hope that the two can begin some sort of process towards reconciliation.

However, other members of the US government had doubts, heightened concerns over the alleged Iranian strike on Saudi oil installations and Tehran shooting down an American drone over the Gulf of Oman.

But for Trump, who has publicly declared that he does not want to wage war on Iran, the campaign of maximum pressure was the best of both worlds – it hit Tehran economically, but would keep the United States out of a prolonged military conflict with the country. And for years, the Trump administration’s course of action has been consistent: our policy toward Iran works; Iran is weakening.

The problem, according to Jennifer Carafella, director of research at the Institute for the Study of War, was that “there is no consensus on the threshold of Iranian escalation which is remarkable or unacceptable”. The inconsistency, she added, exerted maximum pressure “more likely to lead to war than to lead Iran to surrender to the terms of the administration.” ”

In recent months, it has become clear to those of the State Department and the broader national security community that Iran had become more emboldened on the battlefield and that the campaign of maximum pressure had not dissuaded Tehran militarily. Iranian-backed militias launched rockets closer to US infrastructure in Iraq and further strengthened their support for the rebels in Yemen.

Practically no one expects Iran to suddenly bow to the death of Soleimani. If anything, Tehran is expected to retaliate – and America to react with additional strength, both economic and military. In this way, a certain version of the maximum pressure can even become more intense.

“I’m not sure anyone really knows what the final phase should have been. The purpose of sanctions and coercive authority is to bring about a change in behavior or political results towards the people of Tehran. If it is not a regime change, it is not entirely clear how it works, “said a former Obama official who worked on Iranian politics. “The reality is that it works, tactically, from an economic point of view. But the campaign of maximum pressure has clearly not shown enough strength to determine Iran’s activity in the neighborhood.”

—With additional reporting by Spencer Ackerman

