The Trump Doctrine - Hem, Haw, reacts wildly, then cleans up your own mess

Just when it looked like we were headed for World War III, it looks like we found a way for Iran to save face and for Donald Trump to turn his inconsistency into a declaration of victory.

“No American was injured in the attack last night,” Trump said Wednesday morning. “We have suffered no casualties. All our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage has been suffered … Our great American forces are ready for anything. Iran seems to be withdrawing. “

Indeed, it seems that Iran has backed down, while continuing to say that it has avenged the murder of Qassem Soleimani. For now, at least, Armageddon’s fears are dissipating. However, for a few tense days there, we had the impression that we were on the brink of war. It’s because we were. Consider what could have happened if Iran had killed Americans last night – even by accident.

How did we get there and did we really need to tempt fate to this point?

In fact, it was Donald Trump’s incoherent foreign policy – swinging wildly between the isolationist dove and the aggressive war hawk – who invited this brush to war.

During my life, the conservatives – of whom I am still, philosophically and temperamentally, one – advocated peace through the ethics of force which suggests that (a) bad actors only recognize power, and (b) evil regimes perceive failure to respond to aggression as a sign of weakness.

Now, based on these conservative assumptions, consider how the timeline unfolded:

In June, Iran attacked two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Mike Pompeo responded by calling it a “blatant assault,” and Trump called Iran a “terrorist nation.”

Then Iran shot down an American drone, which led Trump to consider launching a military strike, before backing off at the last minute. “We were armed and charged with fighting back last night at three different sites (sic) when I asked, how many will die,” he tweeted.

The problem here was not so much that Trump decided not to kill dozens of Iranians in response to a downed robot (you could argue that he made the prudent decision), but that he released his hems and spikes.

Then come the attacks on the Saudi oil fields. You may remember this because Trump tweeted that the United States was “locked and loaded” before vowing to wait until Saudi Arabia informed us “under what conditions we would do it.”

Finally, after rocket attacks by Iran or Iranian agents killed an American entrepreneur, the United States launched air strikes in Iraq and Syria. In response, Iranian-backed militias (or, as some media call them “protesters”) attacked a US embassy.

“All is well, which ends well, I guess. But what about next time?”

Trump responded by killing Soleimani.

This, of course, is a simplified and truncated timeline. We never know what types of covert activities the two parties could engage in. However, the trend was clear enough: before killing Soleimani, on numerous occasions, Iran’s unprovoked attacks were met with relatively weak responses: sanctions, highly calibrated military movements and Trumpet Shard.

If you assume (as most conservatives do) that Iran only respects power, that was evidence of a blinking president – a sign of a tiger paper president threatening “fire and fury “on Twitter, to withdraw from the battlefield, lest America be drawn into” eternal wars “.

You could forgive Iran for thinking that the Trump doctrine was like talking loudly and carrying a little stick.

One man’s deterrence is another man’s escalation, and by not responding to petty transgressions, Trump has raised the stakes.

For now, at least, it looks like Trump’s bet has paid off. All is well, it ends well, I guess. But what about next time?

