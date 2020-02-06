The Trump administration and the new architects of fear

That philosophy resulted in a country full of strange, modern buildings, but it didn’t make traditionalists happy. Organizations such as the National Civic Art Society led fights against more outré expressions of contemporary art on federal property. In 2019, the critic Catesby Leigh wrote ‘Why America Needs Classical Architecture’ for City Journal, arguing that glassy modernism, sticky-sided brutalism and janky deconstructivism do not have the dignity with which a government must tolerate. He calls the Austin courthouse a Rubik’s Cube and the San Francisco building “billboard-like.”

What, I mean, OK – aesthetics is subjective. The president, himself a real estate developer, is known for a certain crowded marble-and-gold atmosphere – a bad architect’s idea of ​​a rich building, to paraphrase Fran Leibowitz. Like Leigh, I have never been a fan of the San Francisco federal building. But I love the Austin Cube, and I don’t think I’m the only one who thinks Leigh’s going off the rails when he says that the federal center of modernist pioneer Mies van der Rohe in Chicago “raises serious fitness issues” and that the red is The sculpture by Alexander Calder is “better suited to the high-end business world and his promotion of himself as a cultural au courant.” When he sees a courthouse in Iowa as if it looks too much like a medical science building to “invoke the majesty of the law,” he completely loses me. It is not clear to me that the government is clearly more majestic than science. I have a prejudice. All of us too.

It is also reasonable to say that the Design Excellence Program has delivered buildings that have received pushback. The National Civic Arts Society points to decades of local resistance. (Adherents now include three Trump members on the committee that oversees Washington DC architecture.) When it comes to architecture, people tend to resist change. Today’s architectural climate allows people to fight affordable housing by calling it ‘neighborhood character’ and marking gas stations and commodity fire stations mid-century. They will find new architectural value in buildings that have received as much resistance when they were built as all other GSA courthouses. If Boston’s brutalist town hall is worth “reconsideration”, everything will ever happen.

What is Leigh’s answer to that? Well, it’s Greek to him. In particular, the columns, capitals, domes, frontons, and cornices appear to be neoclassical – all the things that made capitol buildings so reliable (until the Gilded Age) and Main St. bank buildings so permanent and reliable (until the depression).

Undoubtedly, neoclassical had its apotheosis during the Colombian exhibition of the world in 1893, where a cabal of the best architects and designers of the country worked together in a large square with matching buildings that would be seen by millions of people. The exhibition has set the tone for the City City movement for decades.

It was also usually a lie, based on a misunderstanding, intended to reinforce hegemony. The buildings were intentionally perishable, built on the same metal frames that were all the fairs of the great European world. Think of the Eiffel Tower, but flimsy and more flammable. And in addition, the Chicago designers used facades, usually made of a moldable, reinforced plaster material called staff. It was theater, not more classic than the Caesar Palace in Las Vegas. And it was all painted bright white – to look like Roman ruins, but also to subtly reinforce the authoritarian themes of the Expo, a celebration of the 400th anniversary of the European arrival in North America and the fulfillment of America’s clear destination. All international, multi-ethnic, multi-colored vernacular architecture was relegated to the Midway. The most important Court of Honor, intended to represent the coming American century, was white … literally, symbolically and metaphorically.

