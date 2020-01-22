The true genius of Love Island is the app that allows you to earn money

Love Island – the reality show filled with six packs, sunscreen, fake brown and pearly white teeth – is back!

The series, which returned to screens for a winter edition last Sunday, has become a hit, crosses international borders and is referred to other shows, including Orange is the New Black and Euphoria.

But there is one aspect to the success of the show that nobody is talking about – Love Island has revolutionized the television industry through the app that makes money.

Since 2017, the Love Island companion app has generated more than £ 12 million in sales, with fans buying more than 650,000 personalized water bottles – the same as Island Loveers slurp on every episode.

The app has also made clever use of the fashion-oriented audience of the show. This allows viewers to purchase the clothing they have seen on the screen immediately after viewing the episode. In 2018, Love Island’s fashion partner, Missguided, saw sales rise 40 percent per week during the series. The show’s current partner, I Saw It First, says clothing sales were 67% higher than the year before during the show in the summer of 2019.

The app was developed by Monterosa, based in the UK, which has also worked on other ITV fan companion apps for The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m a Celebrity and Red of Black, and an app for Drop Channel 4’s Million Pond. But the Love Island app is the company’s biggest surprise.

“Love Island was about to become mainstream and we had started working with ITV, having made six or seven apps, and we wanted to innovate and gain more value from it,” said Monterosa CEO Tom McDonnell.

After the 2017 series, McDonnell and his team brainstormed over the Christmas holidays about how the company could further improve the app. “We thought, well, let’s go into a store there and let people buy impulses related to the show,” he says. He initially went to ITV with the idea of ​​selling slogan-based T-shirts through the app, and admits that lucrative water bottles were the idea of ​​the network. “We thought it might sell a few things, but we’ll do it as an experiment to see what works,” he adds.

It was an instant hit. “We are a technology company, we are not e-commerce personalization experts, but after three or four days after the launch, I think we had sold five times more than we thought we would sell all season, and we were” Oh shit, I think we may not have any more stock, “he recalls.

Since then, the e-commerce section of the app has been so hugely successful that the broadcaster has crammed it up with even more merchandise. In 2019, the water bottles were accompanied by cheap phone cases, personalized laundry bags, baby cups, makeup and personalized suitcases. And this year, the Polaroid broadcaster introduced sunglasses to the store, as well as a satin robe from Love Island – of course to customize with your name on it.

“The Love Island app has been successful thanks to a perfect combination of factors, including an ideal demographic audience and the show’s event culture that inspires viewing and voting appointments,” said Rebecca McGrath, senior media analyst at Mintel. “Reality TV and the influencer world are also very closely intertwined, with reality TV stars acting as ambitious promotional figures, making brand partnerships a natural fit.”

According to Mintel, one in 10 fashion consumers in the UK is watching reality TV stars for fashion inspiration, rising to one in four in the demographic population of 16 to 24 years. But McGrath adds that the winning format of the Love Island app may not work for every show, or in fact for any other show that does not appear in the reality TV genre.

