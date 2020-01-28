A tribute to Detroit Pistons Kobe arrived Monday night before their game against the Cavs. Photo credit: MLive / YouTube

A tribute to Detroit Pistons Kobe arrived Monday night before the team’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA Club honored the late NBA star by putting on custom jerseys with his career numbers and taking a special moment of silence.

A pre-game tribute video has also arrived that commemorates Kobe Bryant after his tragic death on Sunday.

Detroit Piston’s Kobe Tribute includes pre-game jerseys

The world continues to mourn Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday at the age of 41 with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

While many basketball stars and personalities publish their own honors online via social media, teams also offer special opportunities to remember the former Laker.

The game “Pistons” on Monday night at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit included a tribute to Kobe before the game. Before the game, a video was shown on the big screen above the field. It contained footage of Bryant’s last game against the pistons from his retirement season.

The players also put on custom jerseys to remember Kobe Bryant. In memory of Kobe, members of the Pistons wore either number 8 or number 24, since he used both numbers during his legendary basketball career.

Detroit Pistons’ Instagram account contained a carousel of images in which the players wore the special pre-game jerseys in honor of the NBA star.

A YouTube video shows part of the pre-game tribute, including the Kobe Bryant intro and a shot of the players in the custom black jerseys.

In addition to the pre-game jerseys and video tribute, the Pistons recognized Bryant with 24 seconds of silence before the game started.

Piston stars hit by Kobe

The great man of Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond, was one of those who took part in the pre-game tribute and played against the Cavaliers. He reached a career milestone just a few days ago when he scored his 8,104th rebound and, at 26, surpassed the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for most rebounds.

Drummond talked about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his generation and compared him to another of the big players in basketball, Michael Jordan.

#Pistons Andre Drummond about Kobe Bryant: “He was the Michael Jordan of our generation. Anyone who has had a chance to see and play Jordan are both identical players with the same awards. He was our hero for our generation . “

– Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 27, 2020

Derrick Rose, teammate of Drummond’s Pistons, did not take part in the game on Monday evening due to a painful knee. Videos have surfaced showing how Rose is connected to Kobe and how he was involved in an NBA 2K10 video game ad with Bryant, who was the game’s cover star.

Another video praises Kobe Rose’s skills in playing basketball.

Already in 2016, Rose dueled Bryant as a member of the Chicago Bulls during Kobe’s last season. In this game, Pau Gasol was also seen as a member of the Bulls, a former teammate of Kobe during two of their championship runs. He was featured in a thank you video that was featured before each game.

The memory of Kobe on Monday night was one of many events in the league when the late, great NBA star’s contributions live on. His recent death has given many professional athletes reason to reflect on their own travels and the effects on them.

It is clear that Kobe Bryant was a player who helped many others get better at the game they loved.