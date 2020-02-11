The Trevor Noah team created a Joe Biden “insult bone” on Twitter and it’s really something

Anyone who has seen Joe Biden’s viral video arguing with a voter in Iowa knows that he sometimes has a somewhat odd way of saying.
Especially insults.
In an effort to use the somewhat unique style of verbal sparring of the Democratic candidate, the Daily Show team has created a special tool: a Twitter bot designed to send tweets to anyone, in Biden style personally offend.
@BidenInsultBot started well and responded to The Daily Show tweet with this disturbing comment:
Eat the cake, a devil kiss with a dog face
– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020
Since then, it has ruthlessly roasted the Twitter population.
Go howling to the moon, ya bumped milk licker
– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020
These are the facts, you hippie armpit with turkey brain
– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020
Take off your socks, your low-iron Muppet
– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020
Take the slow boat to Tinseltown, ya mother-hug Mr. Big Legs
– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020
Easy on mustard, a scone-eating grass gravel
– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020
Uncompromising things.
To make sure the bot was still operational, I tested it myself – and it quickly put me in my place.
Why we got a smelly mushroom
– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 11 February 2020
Take it easy, Joe. Those words sting.
