The Trevor Noah team created a Joe Biden “insult bone” on Twitter and it’s really something

Anyone who has seen Joe Biden’s viral video arguing with a voter in Iowa knows that he sometimes has a somewhat odd way of saying.

Especially insults.

In an effort to use the somewhat unique style of verbal sparring of the Democratic candidate, the Daily Show team has created a special tool: a Twitter bot designed to send tweets to anyone, in Biden style personally offend.

@BidenInsultBot started well and responded to The Daily Show tweet with this disturbing comment:

Eat the cake, a devil kiss with a dog face

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020

Since then, it has ruthlessly roasted the Twitter population.

Go howling to the moon, ya bumped milk licker

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020

These are the facts, you hippie armpit with turkey brain

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020

Take off your socks, your low-iron Muppet

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020

Take the slow boat to Tinseltown, ya mother-hug Mr. Big Legs

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020

Easy on mustard, a scone-eating grass gravel

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 10 February 2020

Uncompromising things.

To make sure the bot was still operational, I tested it myself – and it quickly put me in my place.

Why we got a smelly mushroom

– Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) 11 February 2020

Take it easy, Joe. Those words sting.

