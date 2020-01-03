The trend of World War III memes online following the US attack on Iran in general

Loading...

The United States killed Iran's chief general on Friday, which inspired a great reaction in social networks about the future of the world.

What happens: world powers expressed concern and concern about the state of world affairs after the US air raid near Baghdad airport on Friday, which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The White House defended the strike in a tweet, saying that Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Amelie de Montchalin, said on a radio program: "We are waking up in a more dangerous world. Military escalation is always dangerous. When such actions, such operations take place, we see that the escalation is in March ".

World War 3: The term "World War 3" began appearing online on Friday after the air raid. Here is a quick look at the Google Search data that shows the increase in searches related to the phrase.

Social media reaction: Twitter users immediately rushed into the discussion, posting memes, GIFs and jokes about a possible Third World War. Here is a collection of them.