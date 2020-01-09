Loading...

The trend of Valentine trees will bring extra love to your space

Updated: 1:55 a.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

Are you sad that the holiday season is over? You don’t need to store this Christmas tree yet! You can keep it for another month or two… with the proper decorations, of course. Valentine’s Day gives you another reason to do everything with your interior decoration: strip your tree of Christmas decorations and replace them with red, pink and white bulbs, as well as all the heart-shaped decorations that you can find! Your star or angel can be exchanged with a bow, a heart or any other piece that shouts “ love ”. Although you can certainly stay with your ordinary green tree, a red, pink or white tree will give new life to your space and will certainly accompany the holidays of February 14. Ready to make your own Valentine’s Day tree? Continue to scroll for inspiration from the people who present their creations.

