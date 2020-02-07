The tremendous amount of money Neymar makes every month

The French newspaper L’Equipe published the salaries of the highest paid players in Ligue 1 of France as well as other football stars.

Neymar is the highest paid in the French league, while Paris St. Germain has the 11 highest paid players in the country.

The Brazilian star is by far the main source of income for the league with a monthly salary of approximately USD 3.3 million before tax. That equates to a weekly salary of around $ 777,000.

The player closest to this salary is Mbappé. The French star earns $ 485,000 a week. As if that weren’t enough, these numbers should be added to advertising bonuses.

@Lequipe publica los sueldos * de los jugadores y entrenadores mejor pagados

🥇 Messi: 8.3 M €

🥈 Cristiano: € 4.5 million

🥉 Neymar: € 3 million

🥇 Simeone: € 3.6 million

Iol Guardiola: € 1.94 million

🥉 Mourinho: € 1.46 million

5⃣ Zidane: 1.4 M €

Su * sueldos brutos al with pic.twitter.com/3uYRDawfwm

– El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope), February 7, 2020

It is estimated that Edison Cavani, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas earn at least $ 1 million a month.