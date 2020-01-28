The transfer of Bruno Fernandes brings goals and helps Man Utd without sacrificing a defensive muscle - The Sun

The midfield tradition of MANCHESTER UNITED is just as strong as their history of winning trophies or signing new sponsors.

Sir Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes – they have all lit up the center of the park with their beautiful footwork and advanced fireworks.

Bruno Fernandes would take something to Manchester United that they don’t currently have Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But United midfielders have not been so dominant lately, certainly not in and around the box.

And that is precisely why they are about to splash the money at £ 50 million Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

With Paul Pogba practically the entire season injured, the first-choice midfield of Ole Gunnar is Solskjaer Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

Fernandes is brought in to add a much needed attacking threat to central areas.

The pacy Portugal international plays in a much less competitive competition than the Premier League.

But if he can somehow bring his songs from Lisbon to the red of United, he immediately becomes a hit.

Looking at the speed of goals Premier League central midfielders score, there must be question marks about the output of Pereira.

He is surpassed by McTominay, one of the two anchorms in midfield, although he plays further than the Scottish man.

But it seems that Bruno would blow them both away.

The score, the odds that are created per 90 minutes and the number of free kicks that they win are three important measures for the attacking output of a midfield.

Against these measures, United midfield is in seventh place in the Premier League.

But if Ole Fernandes places for Pereira and he brings what he did in Lisbon, then United’s midfield will bring offensive output to second or Fer-d – and make it a lot more productive than it is now.

The risk is always that the new man will prove to be less effective than Pereira.

With the help of his figures from Sporting we can get an idea of ​​how good he might be in closing the opposition.

And the number of tackles, interceptions and mistakes Fernandes shows every 90 minutes that he is not slow.

Again, he doesn’t quite see the same standard of the player in Portugal, but Fernandes seems to be willing to be stuck as one of the most difficult tacklers in the Premier League.

It is a long time ago, but Fernandes looks like an all-rounder in midfield who can evoke memories of the good old midfields of the glory days of the United States.

Although Fred has improved lately, he does not offer enough creativity. Credit: The Mega Agency

7

Andreas Pereira has failed to convince United fans that he is the future of midfield Credit: Getty Images – Getty