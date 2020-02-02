The trailer for ‘Black Widow’ is broadcast in Super Bowl. The Avengers were mentioned

A new television spot broadcast during Super Bowl LIV, showing even more of what you can expect from the upcoming “Black Widow” movie.

What happened: Marvel Studios and Disney have broadcast a new trailer for the upcoming “Black Widow” movie, which gave us a better picture of what’s coming.

Important quotes:

“You don’t know everything about me.”

“The Avengers were not my first family.”

“At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”

Publication date: “Black Widow” will appear nationwide on May 1.

What’s next: The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of new films en route. Here is an overview of what you can expect.

films:

“Black Widow” – 1 May

“The Eternals” – November 6

“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” – 12 February 2021

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – 7 May 2021

“Spider-Man 3” – July 16, 2021

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – November 5, 2021

“Black Panther 2” – May 6, 2022

To be determined – February 18, 2022

To be determined – July 29, 2022

To be determined – October 7, 2022

To be determined – February 17, 2023

To be determined – May 5, 2023

To be determined – July 28, 2023

To be determined – November 3, 2023

