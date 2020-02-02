The trailer for ‘Black Widow’ is broadcast in Super Bowl. The Avengers were mentioned

A new television spot broadcast during Super Bowl LIV, showing even more of what you can expect from the upcoming “Black Widow” movie.
What happened: Marvel Studios and Disney have broadcast a new trailer for the upcoming “Black Widow” movie, which gave us a better picture of what’s coming.
Important quotes:
- “You don’t know everything about me.”
- “The Avengers were not my first family.”
- “At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”
Publication date: “Black Widow” will appear nationwide on May 1.
What’s next: The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of new films en route. Here is an overview of what you can expect.
films:
-
“Black Widow” – 1 May
-
“The Eternals” – November 6
-
“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” – 12 February 2021
-
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – 7 May 2021
-
“Spider-Man 3” – July 16, 2021
-
“Thor: Love and Thunder” – November 5, 2021
-
“Black Panther 2” – May 6, 2022
- To be determined – February 18, 2022
- To be determined – July 29, 2022
- To be determined – October 7, 2022
- To be determined – February 17, 2023
- To be determined – May 5, 2023
- To be determined – July 28, 2023
- To be determined – November 3, 2023
Disney Plus shows: