The trailer for ‘Black Widow’ is broadcast in Super Bowl. The Avengers were mentioned

A new television spot broadcast during Super Bowl LIV, showing even more of what you can expect from the upcoming “Black Widow” movie.

What happened: Marvel Studios and Disney have broadcast a new trailer for the upcoming “Black Widow” movie, which gave us a better picture of what’s coming.

Important quotes:

  • “You don’t know everything about me.”
  • “The Avengers were not my first family.”
  • “At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”

Publication date: “Black Widow” will appear nationwide on May 1.

What’s next: The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a number of new films en route. Here is an overview of what you can expect.

films:

  • “Black Widow” – 1 May

  • “The Eternals” – November 6

  • “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” – 12 February 2021

  • “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – 7 May 2021

  • “Spider-Man 3” – July 16, 2021

  • “Thor: Love and Thunder” – November 5, 2021

  • “Black Panther 2” – May 6, 2022

  • To be determined – February 18, 2022
  • To be determined – July 29, 2022
  • To be determined – October 7, 2022
  • To be determined – February 17, 2023
  • To be determined – May 5, 2023
  • To be determined – July 28, 2023
  • To be determined – November 3, 2023

Disney Plus shows:

