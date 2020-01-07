Loading...

WASHINGTON – The US trade deficit fell to its lowest level in more than three years in November, as US exports rose while imports fell, bringing the country on track to face the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years. see.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad has been reduced by 8.2% in November to $ 43.1 billion, the smallest deficit since October 2016.

During the first 11 months of 2019, the trade deficit is 0.7% smaller than in the same period in 2018. If that trend continues in December, the country will end in 2019 with a deficit slightly lower than the $ 627.7 billion imbalance from last year, what a 14.1% jump over 2017.

That would mean the first improvement from year to year since the deficit narrowed in 2013.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press