The track list for Brent Faiyaz’s “Fuck The World”

In recent years, the lack of diversity in R&B has led to violent hostility in this genre shared by artists and fans. The music was not original and the sound artists decided not to go beyond what he was working on. Fortunately, with the arrival of artists like SZA, Ari Lennox, SiR, Summer Walker and others, R&B has experienced a renaissance that provides the masses with high quality content that will stand the test of time. With the release of the second album, Fuck The World (2020), Brent Fayaz can put his name on the R&B list, which has helped to preserve and promote the genre.

The singer “Fuck the World” (London Summer) receives a total of five credits for the production of ten songs on the LP and remains in the same genre as regular guests like Dpat and L3gion, who also appreciate many albums. Brent Fayyaz ‘single from the album “Rehab (Winter In Paris)” recorded the legendary hip-hop producer No ID.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter remained extremely transparent and humble. He expressed his love for himself as “Tell Me”, showed unbelief and paranoia towards his “Bluffin” partner and included his new fame in the “darkness”. Let’s leave a huge mattress technique that gives the impression of deep listening. Because of their unique vocabulary, this can be an excellent exercise for their colleagues.

Check out the list of songs by “Brent Faiyaz” “Fuck the World” and listen to the work via the link below.

Tracklist

1. Skyline

2. Cloudy

3. Been absent

4. Fuck the world (summer in London)

5. Let me know

6. I’ll be home soon (interlude)

7. Rehabilitation (winter in Paris)

8. Bluffin

9. Lost children get money

10. Make it out (Outro)