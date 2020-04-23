The Toyota Yaris makes for a beautiful crossover

Photo: Toyota

As a result the little Toyota Yaris torch can make for a beautiful crossover, as predicted by the new Yaris Cross. There’s also a whole dose of Toyota’s new Mirai design language that I can’t believe.

One of my favorite impressions of the new Toyota Mirai 2021 hydrogen car was the boxy, vertical shape. It was great. And while the nose, grille and headlights of this new Yaris Cross closely resemble that of Mirai, it doesn’t have the same impression. But it’s not bad! The strong advance helps to add meat to an otherwise tiny body.

Replace your Old Tattered Cats with a 10% Bet on Nomad’s Kevlar …

However, part of that Mirai infusion is likely because this little Yaris Cross is far removed, as it is a hybrid. There’s a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine that powers the front wheels, and then a hybrid choice that comes with a few batteries with that configuration for the four-wheel electric transmission system.

The new model was destined to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which was canceled at the crash of the covid-19 last month.

There is also a manual option on the non-hybrid one. These two things should tell you that this car, in this configuration, was always planned for the European market, as the new Yaris pictured above does not arrive in the U.S. This crossover will also be sold in the Japanese market.

I really like this thing, at least for the type of person who feels compelled to own a small crossover. Usually, small vehicles don’t see this bold and meticulously sculpted. I thought it would be a natural fit in the US, and maybe you’ll have it coming one day, but it doesn’t seem to be in the picture right now.

I just wish I had gone with a color that wasn’t “body fluid yellow” for the release photos. What a beautiful red. Or if we are going to make yellow, something a little more sunflower?

.