The Toyota Prius Prime 2020 plug-in is competent and soothing

It almost feels careless when I say I’ve never driven a Prius until December.

The current design of the Prius is controversial, to say the least. Toyota

I really think it looks like there were two separate design teams whose work was put together. Toyota

I like this blue color though. Charging is only possible using alternating current. A full charge with an L2 charger takes 2 hours. Jonathan Gitlin

The interior is a mix of expensive and cheap materials.

The display of the main instrument can be configured in different ways, but is very sparse with information.

This user interface looks better than the other Toyota models, but it’s still not as good as the Koreans. Toyota

Backup! Jonathan Gitlin

The gear selector switch. Toyota

For MY2020 you can now fit three people in the back. Toyota

And you get two USB ports! Toyota

Glossy black plastic has to be polished continuously if you know that for sure. Jonathan Gitlin

First Optimus, then Rodimus, now Prius.

This may be a terrible admission, but I had never driven a Toyota Prius until the end of December. It’s not that we ignored the hybrid in our reporting, it’s just that it was always someone other than me. To fix this bug, I spent a week with a 2020 Prius Prime Limited, the $ 33,500 * plug-in version of the car that has been synonymous with environmental awareness for a while.

Not much has changed in the two years since Ars last drove a Prius Prime. It’s still a plug-in hybrid EV with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder internal combustion engine under the bonnet that delivers 95 horsepower (71 kW) and 105 pound-feet (142 Nm). The internal combustion engine uses the more efficient Atkinson cycle. This delays the closing of the intake valve until the piston moves up again during the compression stroke, which means that it compresses less volume than is expanded later in the power stroke. As a result, the engine has a thermal efficiency of around 40 percent, which is better than any other engine outside of Formula 1 or Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine.

The internal combustion engine is powered by a 71 HP (53 kW) permanent magnet synchronous motor, which drives the front wheels together via a continuously variable transmission and achieves a total system output of 121 HP (90 kW). (Warning, purists: the combustion engine can drive the front wheels directly if this is more efficient.) The battery is an 8.8 kWh lithium-ion device with a weight of 120 kg, which gives the Prius Prime a range of up to 25 kg offers only with electric current. Charging is only AC and takes approximately two hours with a 240 V source or five hours with a 110 V socket. The EPA rates it at 133mpge or 54mpg on gasoline alone.

If you could only go on in electric silence

The purpose of such a PHEV is to connect it at home every night. If I had been able to do this, I might have only heard and felt the petrol engine on steep hills or in power mode. “In practice, since I didn’t have to connect a car anywhere, it meant quickly charging up with electricity when shopping for groceries or the like, so I rarely started the day with something that was getting close to a full battery. It was pretty cold here in December I actually took District of Columbia closer to 45 MPG over the course of a week, which included a decent mix of low-speed errands in the city and a couple of long drives with some freeway action.

That said, I agree with our previous drive for the Prius Prime – it needs a larger battery. On the other hand, this is a claim that you could make against almost every PHEV on the market, with the exception of the (now deceased) Chevrolet Volt, Honda Clarity and Polestar 1. Driving a Prius Prime with a battery charge is a much more pleasant one Experience than at this point you run out of electrons. The gasoline engine may be highly efficient, but it also sounds pretty thrashy and lively, and is a stark contrast to the peaceful serenity you enjoy when only the electric motor gets you to drive.

By default, when you drive in Auto EV mode, as much power as possible is provided. However, you can activate the hybrid mode, which relies mainly on the petrol engine and uses the electric motor as support. The car also switches to this mode when the battery is empty. (The battery actually maintains a certain state of charge, so it always works as a hybrid like the non-pluggable Prius.) On the other hand, in Power mode, I found that driving a Prius can be fun. For narrow tires with low rolling resistance, the front grip is absolutely limited, but the key to a smile is maintaining the momentum. Driven this way, expect about 37mpg. But driving a Prius seems like it makes no sense.

In terms of design, little has changed on the Prius Prime since its first appearance in 2017. So it still looks like two different cars collided. I liked the fetching Blue Magnetism paint, though I failed to take photos, so most of the photos you see above are Toyotas, which is why this car is Supersonic Red (a $ 425 option).

The changes are on the inside

Inside the Prius Prime you will find the improvements for MY2020. There are a lot of shiny black plastic panels, which is very trendy, but I am increasingly convinced that these will quickly become out of date. As with any other car with a piano black look, fingerprints and dust become clearer. The mix of materials in the cabin is a little crazy. Some of the plastics definitely feel like they were chosen because they were cheap, but when you touch or operate one of the pillar sticks (for the lights and wipers) they are so good that I specifically mention them. (Frankly, they feel twice or three times more expensive in a car.)

The infotainment system has a large 11.6-inch portrait screen (in both limited and $ 29,500 * XLE formats, but not in $ 27,600 * LE). It’s better than some other Toyotas, but the user interface still feels so unpolished compared to some of its competitors. Now there is finally Sirius XM, Apple CarPlay (but not Android Auto) and the integration of Amazon Alexa. In the back seat you will find the other changes for MY2020. It now has room for three instead of just two, and there are a pair of 2.1 A USB ports (Type A) that charge two thirds of your rear occupants while on the go.

Fortunately, Toyota does not neglect most advanced driver assistants and safety features in the more expensive trim levels. All Prius Primes are equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense, which combines forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and lane keeping, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam headlights. However, you have to choose the Limited if you want blind-angle monitors with cross traffic warnings on the back, a heads-up display or ultrasonic parking sensors.

* A tax credit of $ 4,502 is granted for all parts of the Prius Prime, depending on the size of the battery.

