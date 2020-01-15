The Toyota Corolla Hybrid 2020 is not exciting, but quite economical

The 2020 Corolla Hybrid isn’t fast or exciting, but it’s affordable and efficient. Toyota

On Tuesday I wrote about the week I spent with the current Toyota Prius Prime. Today you will learn more about another Toyota hybrid, the 2020 Corolla Hybrid, which I drove with the Prius plug-in for ten days immediately after my week. The two cars actually have a lot in common. They use the same TNGA architecture, the same four-cylinder Atkinson internal combustion engine, the same electric motor and the same continuously variable transmission. Like the Prius Prime, the Corolla offers a combined output of 121 HP (90 kW) and 71 HP (53 kW) the power of the electric motor. It also has the same torque – 142 Nm (105 lb-ft).

But the Corolla is not a plug-in and supplies the electric motor with a nickel-metal hydride battery, just like the normal Prius. This means that the tires are lighter with a curb weight of 1,384 kg. And it’s significantly cheaper – at $ 23,100, it’s more than $ 1,000 cheaper than the cheapest Prius, except for the Prius C compact car. It also looks extremely normal compared to the current Prius. Inconspicuously normal, especially in white color – if you are looking for a car to monitor or stake out, this could be a good thing.

Open the door, step in, and normality continues. The display of the main instrument is directly in front of you and is not shifted to the right on the dashboard. It is a 7-inch digital display that is flanked on both sides by analogue dials. Everything is clear and understandable. There is a conventional shift lever that protrudes from the center console. The infotainment system is Toyota’s standard Entune 3.0 with an 8-inch touchscreen, which also offers Sirius XM and Apple Carplay. This is very practical since there is no built-in navigation or GPS, although Android (and iOS) users can download use the Scout GPS Link app and find the way with their mobile phone.

In this regard, it is similar to the Corolla Hatchback that we tested last year, although the steering wheel and dashboard are made of solid plastic and are not wrapped in leather. Toyota was less stingy with security technology. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the OEM suite with advanced driver assistants, comes as standard and includes a forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as well as lane departure warnings and steering assistants, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

Things are similarly inconspicuous on the way. As with the Prius Prime, you want to drive with electricity wherever possible – after all, it is a hybrid. However, there is no EV mode – the battery is too small. In the city you can quickly find out how slowly you have to accelerate to 40 km / h to prevent the petrol engine from starting. This gives you enough time to think about how much more responsible you are than all those huge SUVs that drive around you at 10 mph above the top speed.

And yet, even so, I averaged only 38mpg over 10 days. Which isn’t great when you consider that the EPA rated the car at a combined speed of 52 MPG (53 MPG City, 52 MPG Highway). This can be a result of the season – we know that cold weather affects efficiency, although late December in Washington, DC wasn’t particularly cold.

I caught a bit of flak some time ago when I wrote that the sales success of the Toyota Camry is proof that most people just don’t care about the car they drive as long as it works. It’s not even that Toyota can’t build exciting cars – the Lexus LFA, the Toyota 86, and the new Supra testify to it (though two of them were developed with other OEMs). But I think the same goes for the Corolla – if you just want to get an affordable car from A to B that (mostly) doesn’t drink but swallow gas, the Corolla Hybrid is fine. Boring but good.

