The toxic “black goose bumps” used by the United States had enriched uranium. Other veterans report cancer

In the past six weeks, a private Facebook group has been set up to help veterans who have served in a toxic base in Uzbekistan. Many of them have already received haunting, familiar stories: I served in K2. I have cancer.

“It was overwhelming,” said Scott Welsch, retired army chief warrant officer, a military intelligence specialist who was deployed to K2 or Karshi-Khanabad, Uzbekistan in October 2001.

McClatchy reported exclusively in December that the Pentagon had known from the start that K2, a former Soviet and Uzbek base, was contaminated with radioactive uranium, chemical remains, and underground accumulations of fuels and solvents that “blackened the ground” had broken through. “

Despite the contamination, some 7,000 US forces were stationed there after the September 11, 2001 to 2005 attacks, until Uzbekistan had withdrawn permission to use the base.

After the K2 story was released, the veterans’ K2 Facebook site was flooded with new membership requests. Every new member was checked for military service. As soon as they were accepted, more names of sick veterans appeared.

When the new stories came, Welsch volunteered to track the reported diseases. But he had to resign.

“I was in bad shape when I reported all of these medical problems,” said Welsch, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2014.

By the end of January, the group had registered 310 types of cancer.

The last government census conducted by the army in 2015 showed that 61 members of the K2 service were diagnosed with cancer. This study was initiated by a number of U.S. Army Special Forces at K2 that had developed various types of cancer.

Although the Army Special Operations Command requested the review, the personnel of the Special Operations Forces could not be identified due to the classification of their missions, so these diseases were unlikely to be included in the 2015 census, the Army said at the time.

The self-reported 310 cancers of the K2 veteran group mean that the number of cancer-infected K2 veterans is now five times higher than that of the army.

Some of these K2 veterans will be in Washington this week seeking help from Congress.

“I’ve been wondering all the years how many more, how many more. How many more?” Said Kim Brooks, widow of Lt. Col. Timothy Brooks.

Timothy Brooks was one of the first to campaign for K2 and one of the first K2 veterans to die of cancer.

The first signs came in 2002. That spring, Timothy Brooks and his wife were in their kitchen in Fort Drum, New York, and he was excited, as she recalled in a phone interview with McClatchy.

Timothy Brooks had just left a base meeting where he and other soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division had been given a form to sign. The unit had just come home from K2.

“They told us we were exposed to some really bad things,” Brooks recalled her husband.

Her husband’s health deteriorated over the next few months. He got a terrible headache and his temperament changed, said Kim Brooks. The 6’5 “athlete was constantly exhausted. However, the family was preparing to send him to Iraq with other elements of the 10th Mountain Division in spring 2003.

In new documents received by McClatchy, two classified maps and a powerpoint highlight that the base’s leadership had identified an enriched uranium contamination in the northwest corner of the base, near which the K2 forces worked and lived.

However, the official guidelines for contamination, which were reported in a McClatchy-classified environmental survey from October 2001 to November 2001, were that the radiation risk is low – if the soldiers are within the limits of a large protective dirt bar.

“Perform a radiological surveillance of uranium (soluble and insoluble) in or near the combat positions closest to the former missile base,” according to the environmentally-friendly guide.

This week, K2 veterans and surviving spouses are in Washington to speak to members of Congress and request a hearing about the base’s toxic contamination. They are also planning to work for K2 veterans who are still struggling to get the Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize their diseases as related to their time in Uzbekistan.

“We have to face it, it’s been killing us for 20 years,” said former Air Force Staff Sgt. Derek Blumke, who joined K2 in 2001 and 2003 with the 16th Special Operations Wing.

The VA previously claimed that K2 veterans have no higher cancer incidence. However, as soon as McClatchy informed the agency of the new numbers the veteran group is reporting, they gave an additional answer.

“According to the latest reports, there is no evidence of an increased cancer rate among veterans who served in Karshi-Khanabad,” said VA spokeswoman Susan Carter. “The boundaries of self-reported surveys are well documented in the medical research community, but VA will work with the Department of Defense to further investigate this issue as new empirical data become available.”

In January, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s National Security Subcommittee sent letters to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, asking agencies to hand over all documents describing K2 conditions and measures by January 24 for treatment describe the veterans who served there.

Neither department replied, a committee member said on condition that they not be identified.

In May 2003, Timothy and Kim Brooks were seated at Fort Drum’s gym, listening to a colonel’s speech to a soldier and their family members during a pre-mission ceremony. Your unit would leave in a week.

Timothy Brooks put his head in his hands.

“I’m not feeling well,” said Brooks. “We have to get out.”

Outside the gym door, Timothy Brooks broke to the ground and turned gray. Kim Brooks ran back to the gym.

“I opened the doors because the paramedics were all in line with their kits, and I shouted that I need a paramedic now! Come help my husband!” Brooks said in a broken voice.

Timothy Brooks was diagnosed with stage three brain tumor. He died a year later on May 29, 2004. He was 36 years old.

Since Timothy Brooks was on active duty at the time of his diagnosis and death, Kim Brooks and her four children received financial and educational support from the military and the VA.

But not all K2 families have had the same experience. Veterans who were not on active duty at the time of cancer diagnosis are faced with a much more difficult task to determine that the disease is related to their duty of service so that they can benefit from it. Kim Brooks said she would be in Washington for her.

“If they were there and sick, our country would have to take care of them. Conclusion,” said Brooks.

“In the beginning, before I found this group, my ideal result was strictly personal,” said Welsch. “I wanted advantages for myself. Now it’s a much bigger picture.”

