KETCHUM, Idaho – On a Saturday afternoon in December, Mariana Santini opened her locker in the basement of the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum. It was her first week as a food runner. She greeted colleagues in Spanish and then went upstairs to the lobby to start her service.

“I prepare silverware, I pick up dishes,” Santini told Boise’s public radio as she hurried from table to table and looked after the guests.

Santini is 21 years old. She is from Argentina and she is here in Idaho on a J-1 work trip visa.

This is the second time Santini has been working at Limelight during her summer vacation. She came to work here to have an adventure and get well in English, she said.

Around 100,000 students come to the US each year through the Work Travel program. Those coming to the southern hemisphere during their summer, our winter. When it is summer here, students usually come from Europe to take their place.

The J-1 visa program, established in the same year as the Peace Corps, was intended to promote international understanding. Au pairs and camp leaders come to the US with this visa. But Summer Work Travel students such as Santini who work in the leisure and hospitality sector are the majority of visa recipients.

___

An “irreplaceable” program

Despite the origins of J-1 to promote cultural exchange, a report from the International Labor Recruitment Working Group (ILRWG) last summer shows that it has become more of a temporary guest worker program.

For employers, J-1 visas help fill gaps in work, especially when there is a low unemployment rate. Tourism-based economies in places like Idaho are increasingly relying on the program to meet their needs. Work Travel employees nearly doubled in Idaho between 2015, when there were 382 students, until 2018, when 684 students got a job through the program, according to the US Department of Foreign Affairs.

Data made available by FOIA applications from ILRWG and shared with Boise State Public Radio, show Sun Valley Resort as the best employer of J-1 Work Travel employees in Idaho, from 2015, the last year for which the group company received specific data .

“The program is irreplaceable, and without it, companies like mine would have trouble,” says John Curnow, the General Manager of the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, which is owned by the Aspen Skiing Company.

Curnow said the company is trying to hire locally, but that’s a challenge, said Michael David, Ketchum city councilor, for low wages in a city with a high rent.

“You can open the newspaper ads section at any time of the year and you get multiple pages of help-seeking ads in the service sector,” said David.

Ruslan Mukhamadiev was doing a household job last September at the Mountain Village Resort in Stanley, another resort one hour north.

“To pay for this program, I had to sell my car,” he said outside the resort restaurant, across the salmon river.

Coming to the US via the Work Travel program is expensive. There is the visa, money owed to external sponsors, airline tickets and new clothing. All in all, Mukhamadiev, who is from Russia, said it cost him about $ 5,000.

“Yes, everyone has found a second job,” he said.

Alderman David, back in Ketchum, said the visa recipients help reduce the recruitment burden of an entire community when they pick up second and third jobs at supermarkets, restaurants, or landscaping companies.

“It’s essential,” said David. “It keeps this tourist-based economy going.”

After arriving in Stanley, Mukhamadiev took a second job at the resort’s restaurant and a third at the ice cream parlor, Stanley Scoops. The ice cream parlor was his favorite job, he said, because of the interactions he had with Americans.

“Everyone talks to you; everyone asks: “where are you from?” “What are you doing here?”

___

Potential reforms on the horizon

It is the kind of experience that the ILRWG said many work travel students miss out when they work behind the scenes in the household or in places such as Six Flags and McDonald’s – two of the largest employers of work travel students.

Another problem, according to the group’s report last summer, is that the US Department of Foreign Affairs manages the J-1 visa program. Catherine Bowman, who requested and analyzed the data for the report and for her dissertation at the University of Colorado at Boulder, said the State Department was not set up to oversee a job program for potential exploitation or discrimination.

“Most other programs of this nature where low-paid work takes place would be supervised by the Ministry of Labor,” said Bowman. That department has set up a whole appartus to inspect workplaces and to take action if there are problems.

A few years ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed reforms to the Work Travel program, including additional requirements for companies putting students into jobs, and more formalized cultural exchange activities. The department sent the proposed changes to the White House last summer, where they are still being assessed.

And it’s not the only research that the J-1 program has had to deal with. In 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order “Buy American, Rent American,” which included plans to reduce the number of available temporary work visas. Although no data is available for 2019, the total number of work travel visas has remained relatively flat in recent years.

Yet these proposed federal actions make people like Ketchum Councilor David think about the future at the local level.

“I would really worry about the sustainability of our economy without the J-1s as an essential part of it,” he said.

___

Ready to go home

In the meantime, companies are still benefiting from the use of the visa program and the students also want to keep coming.

Take Mariana Santini who returned for a second year – she convinced a friend to come this time. Towards the end of the Mukhamadiev visa, he said he enjoyed the experience, but was looking forward to going home.

“Everyone is tired because all day, every day (we work), work, work,” he said.

But when the tourist activity started to slow down, he and his friends finally had some more time. They had been looking forward to rafting on the Salmon River all summer.

“We wanted to go rafting, but the company said Monday was the last day to go rafting, so we could (not),” said Mukhamadiev.

The rafting company was just closed for the season. Mukhamadiev went home in September. He wants to return to Stanley someday and maybe come down the river.

Rachel Cohen, The Associated Press