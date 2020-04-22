The total isolation of Coronavirus must be extended to above the 50s and above the 70s – because they face a ‘very high risk of death’ – The Scottish Sun

6

MILLIONS of Britons in their fifties and sixties face a high risk of death from the corona virus and must be isolated like parents, experts warn.

At present, the Government says the most vulnerable age groups during a pandemic are those over the age of 70 and they must isolate themselves.

People aged 50 to 69 years are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill due to coronavirus. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

However, scientists now warn that people aged 50 to 69 years are also at higher risk for becoming seriously ill or dying from coronavirus.

That came because more than half of those who were in critical care with Covid-19 in the UK were included in that age group.

Scientist Mike Fischer, who runs a medical research laboratory in Oxford called the Biology Systems Laboratory, told BBC Today’s Radio 4 program this morning: “Figures showing 50 to 69 have many reasons to be diligent and disciplined and sacrifice to isolate themselves now as more than 70s.

“More than half of people treated in critical care in the UK are in the 50 to 69 category – more than double the number treated in critical care in more than 70s.

“So, if you want to reduce the burden on NHS beds within a few weeks, 50 to 69 measures are an important factor.”

Critical factor

And Oxford University physics graduates add that if people in this age group are overweight or have an underlying health condition, they must be more diligent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of more than 60 and 65 people are at the highest risk.

However, scientists now suggest that official advice should be changed – so that the total isolation is extended to more than 50s.

“I think that would be a wise personal choice given the fact that people who have left critical care in the age group 50 to 69 – 51 percent have died, so you not only protect the NHS you also protect yourself,” Mr. Fischer said.

A new paper, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, highlights that 85 percent of deaths from Covid-19 occur in people over 65 years of age.

In the UK, around 52.8 percent of those aged 65-74 have two or more conditions, making them more vulnerable.

“Patients who need critical care, such as breathing aids, are usually older with an average age of 60 years,” the authors said.

They added that increasing the threshold for isolation to more than 60s could reduce the pressure on the NHS.

Professor Majeed, who co-authored a paper with colleagues and academics from Exeter University, said: “British policy differs from the World Health Organization, which states that those over the age of 60 are at the highest risk, requiring additional preventative measures.”

Medics say people in this age group are less able to fight Covid-19 because our immune system weakens with age.

Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and Clinical Director of Patient Access, told The Sun: “We know that as you get older, your immune system becomes less efficient – that’s why older people are at higher risk for serious complications of coronavirus infection.

Serious complications

“If your immune system is not strong, chances are that the virus can multiply deep in your lungs, causing inflammation and scarring.

“Your immune system will try to fight it, and will often destroy healthy lung tissue in the process.

“This makes you more vulnerable to ‘secondary’ infections such as pneumococcal pneumonia.”

Andrew Freedman, an infectious disease reader at Cardiff University School of Medicine, told The Times that this study “raises the question of whether healthcare workers in that age group should be protected from frontline care of patients with Covid-19” given the call for retired doctors and nurses to get back to work.

Nick Phin, deputy director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, said: “British data show that the groups most likely to die from Covid-19 are men and those over 70 years old.”

