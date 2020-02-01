The Toronto police are looking for help finding the missing teenager who was last seen in Stittsville

Erin Mosher, 16, from Toronto was last seen in Stittsville on Wednesday. She might be with a black Labrador-mix dog

Toronto Police

The Toronto police are seeking public assistance in finding a missing girl who was last seen in the Ottawa area.

Police say Erin Mosher, 16, was last seen in the Stittsville area on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

She is described as five feet four inches long, weighing 95 pounds, with a slim build and long brown hair.

Police said she has a black Labrador-mix dog with her and she is often in the following areas in Toronto:

– King Street East and Jarvis Street

– Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East

– Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue

“Investigators also have information that they may have used shelters in Toronto,” police said.

The police are concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on the Facebook page of the Late department a tip page behind, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

