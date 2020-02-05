The top tourist attractions in all 50 states

1 of 50

Dolphin cruise on the Gulf Coast in Alabama

Orange Beach, Alabama

There is plenty to do on land in Alabama, but the thing that attracts tourists the most is in the ocean. The Alabama Gulf Coast Dolphin Cruise takes you to the Gulf of Mexico to spot Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in their natural habitat. You will probably spot other native marine animals while you are there, and you will enjoy a wonderful cruise.

2 of 50

Whale Watch and Mendenhall Glacier Combo Tour

Juneau, Alaska

Two of the most popular tourist attractions in the state are whale watching and visiting the Mendenhall Glacier. You can check both off your list with this half-day tour in Juneau. There are multiple departure times during the day, so it’s a flexible schedule for travelers and you can spot beautiful glaciers and whales against a beautiful backdrop.

3 of 50

Upper Antelope Canyon Ticket

Page, Arizona

You definitely don’t want to miss this place if you go to Arizona. Antelope Canyon, located on Navajo Nation, is known for its rock formations and incredible colors that make you want to take a million photos. And if you don’t like climbing, don’t worry: this tour is on the ground floor, so it’s easy enough for almost everyone.

4 of 50

Riverboat dinner and dance cruise in Hot Springs

Lake Hamilton, Arkansas

You will find the most popular tourist attraction of Arkansas on Lake Hamilton. This river boat cruise brings passengers aboard a sightseeing boat for an evening of dinner, dancing and drinks. You will enjoy a beautiful view of the sunset, learn more about hot springs and meet new people.

5 of 50

San Francisco Super Saver: Muir Woods & Wine Country

San Francisco, California

This tour takes visitors through some of the best locations that Northern California has to offer. It starts with a walk through Muir Woods National Monument, so you can catch a glimpse of some huge redwoods, after which you go to three different wineries (of course including wine tastings). You also cross the Golden Gate Bridge and hang on Sonoma Plaza.

6 of 50

Discover Rocky Mountain National Park from Denver or Boulder

Denver, Colorado

This day tour takes you to Rocky Mountain National Park and shows you small, historic cities and of course lots of nature and mountains. You are looking for wildlife such as elk, black bears or elk, and there is a lot of time to enjoy the beautiful view.

7 of 50

General admission ticket Mystic Aquarium

Mystic, Connecticut

This tour gives you access to the biggest attraction of Mystic: the Mystic Aquarium. You can reserve tickets in advance, so you don’t have to wait in long queues, no matter what time you arrive. The aquarium offers a glimpse of beluga whales, African penguins, seals, alligators and many more marine life.

8 of 50

Rehoboth Back Bay guided kayak tour

Dewey Beach, Delaware

Take a break from the beach and head to Rehoboth Back Bay for a fun kayak tour. You will spot animals like the Great Blue Heron, Osprey and Green Heron as you paddle. Keep an eye out – you can even see an American bald eagle.

9 of 50

Key West Sunset Champagne and Appetizers Cruise

Key West, Florida

Is it a surprise that Florida’s top attraction is on the water? This sunset cruise in Key West is a treat: you spend the evening on a large catamaran, relaxing and enjoying the scenery. You get a perfect view of the sunset while you enjoy cocktails and snacks.

10 out of 50

Culinary and cultural walking tour through Savannah

Savannah, Georgia

In picturesque Savannah you will find lots of great restaurants and a lot of history. This tour combines both. As you walk, you learn all about the background story of Savannah and you regularly stop at specialty shops and restaurants, where you can taste local favorites such as pork belly donut sliders and shrimp & grits.

11 of 50

Paradise Cove Luau

Kapolei, Hawaii

This 5.5-hour experience offers you the perfect opportunity to experience a traditional Hawaiian luau. You hang out in Paradise Cove, where you can enjoy a beautiful view of the beach and the sunset, eat a meal with fresh seafood and Kalua pork and experience entertainment by Hawaiian musicians, hula dancers and fire brigade.

12 of 50

Hells Canyon Jet Boat Tour

Boise, Idaho

When you are done exploring everything on land in Boise, you want to take a look at this unique boat trip. It takes you through the Wild River section of the Snake River in a jet boat through Hells Canyon, which is on the border of Oregon and Idaho. It is not for the faint hearted: you sail through the water, but you also hear some interesting Indian and ranch history.

13 of 50

Chicago Architecture River Cruise

Chicago, Illinois

This river cruise gives you the chance to see Chicago from a different perspective. As you glide across the Chicago River, listen to your guide who describes all the famous architecture as you pass by, and learn a lot of interesting history about the city.

14 of 50

Massachusetts Avenue Food Tour

Indianapolis, Indiana

Who doesn’t like a good food tour? This takes you to Massachusetts Avenue, a revitalized district in Indianapolis with an emerging culinary scene. You hear about the history while tasting the best local restaurants in town.

15 of 50

Field of Dreams Guided tour of a film site in Dyersville

Dyersville, Iowa

Fans of Field of Dreams come from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the famous film set. Everyone who does this tour will receive a visit to the fictional home of Ray and Annie, as well as a tour of the set and the field. You also learn behind the scenes info and hear some history, and then take home a free souvenir.

16 of 50

Kansas City indoor skydiving experience

Overland Park, Kansas

For anyone who doesn’t really want to parachute but wants to know what it’s like, there’s iFLY in Kansas City. You get a private training lesson and then “skydive” in a vertical wind tunnel – talk about an adrenaline rush!

17 of 50

Bluegrass Horse Farm Tour

Lexington, Kentucky

Visitors to Kentucky are big fans of this Bluegrass Horse Farm Tour, which allows you to get up close and personal to get to know Kentucky horses and the farms on which they were raised. You will hang on to the horses and possibly give them treats, and you will visit the farms where you learn a lot about what happens daily.

18 of 50

Steamboat Natchez Harbor Cruise

New Orleans, Louisiana

Spend the day on the historic Steamboat Natchez to take a leisurely ride on the Mississippi River. There are beautiful views, plus live music and lots of food to enjoy. It is a relaxing way to spend a sunny day in New Orleans.

19 of 50

Portland, Maine City and Lighthouse Tour – 2 hours

Portland, Maine

Get a glimpse of the must-see places along the Portland coast, walk through the bustling downtown and visit three lighthouses, including the historic Portland Head Light. With a small group of up to 11 people, this tour is intimate and interesting.

20 of 50

Spirit of Baltimore Dinner Cruise with buffet

Baltimore, Maryland

Enjoy Baltimore from the water as you sail through the inner harbor of the city. With this luxury dinner cruise you can see major attractions in the city and enjoy a gourmet buffet. There is also a DJ, who offers music and entertainment to guests on board.

21 of 50

Day trip to Boston to Martha’s Vineyard with optional Island Tour

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston is a great city, but if you’re looking for something more relaxed for a day, this day trip to Martha’s Vineyard is ideal. A ticket includes a cruise to the island, which you can upgrade to add an informative tour. Stops along the way include Edgartown and Gay Head Cliffs.

22 of 50

5 hour Traverse City Wine Tour: 5 vineyards on the old Mission peninsula

Traverse City, Michigan

Anyone visiting Old Mission Peninsula in Michigan should consider this tour. You can visit five of the wineries on the peninsula, including transportation. Spend the day sipping local wine, chewing snacks and completely relaxing.

23 of 50

SEA LIFE Entrance tickets to Aquarium Minnesota in the Mall of America

Bloomington, Minnesota

It is not surprising that the largest tourist attraction in Minnesota is in the Mall of America. Visit SEA LIFE Minnesota to see more than 10,000 marine animals, including the world’s largest crab species, stingrays, turtles, octopus, and more.

24 of 50

Half-day fishing charter

Biloxi, Mississippi

Fishing enthusiasts love this experience, allowing you to spend half a day exploring the Gulf Coast on a private charter. The captain will take you to exactly the right places to catch local species and you can even catch a glimpse of dolphins.

25 of 50

Amazing acrobats from Shanghai

Branson, Missouri

The Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai, a unique attraction in Branson, is a fun experience where you can see impressive artists who push the boundaries of their athletic skills. The professional acrobats have given a decent performance!

26 of 50

Half-day whitewater rafting

West Glacier, Montana

Not for the faint hearted, this white-water rafting trip is full of adventure. You go to Flathead River in Glacial National Park for an exciting journey through the rapids, while you get an incredible view of the park. It is a few hours long and you will probably get a little wet, so only the most adventurous people will wear this!

27 of 50

Great Platte River Road Archway Monument

Kearny, Nebraska

The Great Platte River Road Archway in Nebraska is one of the largest monuments in the state and the biggest tourist attraction. There is a historical exhibition, a replica turf house, places to picnic and walk and bike paths to enjoy while you view a piece of history.

28 of 50

Grand Canyon All-American Helicopter Tour

Las Vegas, Nevada

If you are in Vegas, you might as well view the Grand Canyon. You can leave for this all-star helicopter flight from the Las Vegas Strip (after being picked up in a limousine) and then enjoy a beautiful view of the Grand Canyon before stopping for snacks and some champagne. The return home also offers an aerial view of Vegas.

29 of 50

Meet the Winemakers – Winery Tour

Lincoln, New Hampshire

Wine lovers are big fans of this winery tour in New Hampshire. The intimate tour gives you a glimpse into Seven Birches Wines and allows you to meet the winemakers. You can taste some wine and learn a little about the process.

30 of 50

New York Helicopter Tour: City Lights Skyline Experience

Linden, New Jersey

Although this helicopter flight departs from New Jersey, it actually explores neighboring New York City. This night tour gives you a shiny view of the city lights and numerous famous buildings and places.

31 of 50

Albuquerque Sunrise hot air balloon flight

Albuquerque, New Mexico

There is a lot to do in New Mexico, but the most popular experience is this sunrise hot-air balloon flight. You can see the sunrise while you float along the Rio Grande in a hot air balloon. You land on a festive glass of champagne.

32 of 50

New York City Explorer Pass

New York City, New York

View all that New York City has to offer with the popular CityPASS. You get discounts and can skip rows at top attractions such as the Empire State Building, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial and more. You can use it at your leisure for nine days.

33 of 50

Biltmore access with self-guided audio tour and lunch

Asheville, North Carolina

With this experience you can enjoy some history while exploring Biltmore, the castle with 250 rooms of George Vanderbilt. It is a self-guided audio tour that gives you enough time to look at what you want. You visit ‘America’s Largest Home’, enjoy the view of the Blue Ridge Mountains and learn a lot along the way.

34 of 50

Fargo Favorites Food Tour

Fargo, North Dakota

Visitors to North Dakota like to get a taste of what the state has to offer with the Fargo Favorites Food Tour. You’ll watch Downtown Fargo’s food scene, with lots of monsters and facts as you nibble.

35 of 50

The Nati in a nutshell Cincinnati Food Tour including entrance fee Carew Tower

Cincinnati, Ohio

Those who want to get a real feel for Cincinnati love this tour, which includes a tram ride, food tastings, a local farmers’ market and more. You taste some delicious food and you get a real view of the city, as well as access to the observation deck of the Carew Tower.

36 of 50

Oklahoma City indoor skydiving experience

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Kansas is not the only state known for its indoor skydiving. The most popular attraction in Oklahoma is the same: in this indoor skydiving experience you get your own guide and see what it’s like to float through the air.

37 of 50

38 of 50

Founding Fathers Tour of Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

History lovers love this walking tour of the city of Philadelphia, where you can see sites such as Independence Hall, find out more about William Penn and George Washington, visit galleries and eateries in Old City Philadelphia and end up with a drink. You can also upgrade this for a beer tasting and tour.

39 of 50

Newport Gilded Age Mansions Trolley Tour with access for crushers

Newport, Rhode Island

There is plenty to see and do in Rhode Island, but visitors love the mansion tour, which gives everyone a dose of high-quality luxury. You get a glimpse of historic mountains on a trolley tour along Ocean Drive, Bellevue Avenue and the Cliff Walk. You also get a look at The Breakers, an American national historical monument.

40 of 50

Charleston’s Old South Carriage Historic Tour

Charleston, South Carolina

The city of Charleston has a lot of history, and this is one of the best tours to absorb it all. You will experience all the facts during a coach tour where you will see mansions, churches and gardens. You also learn a lot about the legendary past of the charming destination.

41 of 50

Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills Tour from Rapid City

Rapid City, South Dakota

It is probably not shocking to hear that the most popular tourist attraction in South Dakota is Mount Rushmore. This is a tour to the monument where you can learn a lot of history and then explore Black Hills sights such as the Crazy Horse Monument and Iron Mountain Road. Breakfast and dinner are included.

42 of 50

Discover Nashville City Tour with access to two attractions

Nashville, Tennessee

This tour is popular because it gives you an in-depth view of the city of Nashville. A guide will show you everywhere so that you can view sights such as Riverfront Park, Ryman Auditorium, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Museum and ask questions along the route.

43 of 50

San Antonio River Walk Cruise, Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour and Tower of the Americas

San Antonio, Texas

With this popular tour you can see almost everything that San Antonio has to offer. It starts with a boat trip on the San Antonio River, where you can relax and enjoy the sights. Then you go on a hop-on, hop-off, double-decker bus tour, so you can explore the city and stop wherever you want. It ends with a view of Alamo City from the top of the Tower of the Americas. It really has everything!

44 out of 50

Monument Valley tour

Oljato Monument Valley, Utah

Monument Valley is beautiful and this tour is not without reason considered the best in the state. You travel through the park in an open-air vehicle with a local Navajo guide, so you can see hinterland routes and restricted areas. You get a glimpse of sites such as Mitten Buttes, Three Sisters Spiers and Elephant Butte. You can also add a visit to a traditional hogan and a Navajo musical performance.

45 out of 50

Burlington Brewery Tour with lunch or dinner

Burlington, Vermont

Take a break from all the nature that Vermont has to offer with its most popular attraction: the Burlington Brewery Tour. You will visit the Burlington breweries with transport, taste about 15 locally produced beers and meet new people. You can choose whether you also want to have lunch or dinner in a local restaurant.

46 of 50

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Admission Ticket

Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg may be known as a historic city, but the most popular attraction is for pleasure lovers. It is a ticket to the popular theme park, Busch Gardens, where you can take a number of rides and see some great attractions.

47 of 50

Mt. Rainier Day Trip from Seattle

Seattle, Washington

The city of Seattle has so much to offer, but it is this nature trip through the forest that everyone is talking about. This day tour through Mt. With Rainier National Park you can visit Christine Falls, Narada Falls and beautiful Mt. Rainier, with a guide who can teach you something.

48 of 50

White-water rafting Lower New River Gorge WV

Glen Jean, West Virginia

Tourists love to go to New River Gorge National Park during this six-hour rafting trip that will make your heart beat faster. You will experience an adventure as you explore the beautiful landscape before taking a lunch break near Wood Mountain.

49 of 50

Milwaukee Sightseeing City Tour

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Get a real feel for Milwaukee with this favorite city tour. You can visit sites such as the city’s famous town hall and the Milwaukee Art Museum and sample local craft beers at the local brewery. You also learn some history as you continue.

50 of 50

Yellowstone Old Faithful, Waterfalls and Wildlife Day Tour

Wyoming

Do you want to experience Yellowstone? This day tour really gives you a great look at Yellowstone National Park with a small group in an air-conditioned vehicle. You will see famous stops such as Old Faithful, the Lower Falls of Grand Canyon or Yellowstone and possibly catch a glimpse of wildlife such as bears, wolves, moose, moose and bison.

