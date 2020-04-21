The Top rated 3 Rugged Cameras for Daredevil Shooters

Ricoh WG-70

Ricoh’s hottest entoughened camera has unique modes for optimizing colourful foliage and pristine snowy vistas, but it loves finding up near much too. A “digital microscope” method shoots specific macro photographs, many thanks to a ring of LEDs all around the lens that illuminates intimate encounters. When you just take it underwater (it can stand up to depths down to 45 toes), the manner allows you attempt to get as shut as 1 cm away from people triggerfish.

$280

Nikon COOLPIX W300

The consummately rugged Coolpix W300 can endure dives of up to 100 toes without the need of any extra protective gear, so it is really the greatest choice for the scuba set. Created-in graphic stabilization suggests aspects are captured sharply, taming the shakes of your wildest adventures. The camera can also tag the picture metadata with its internal altimeter and compass, adding brag-deserving contextual element to trip slideshows.

$390

Olympus TG-6

The hottest in a very long line of rough-and-tumble pocket cams from Olympus, the TG-6 pairs a water-resistant, crushproof exterior with a huge-aperture lens that does extremely properly in very low light—on dry land or up to 50 ft underwater. It can maintain shooting in temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, and the nitrogen-filled, fog-proof lens aids continue to keep the photo obvious for the duration of unexpected temperature shifts, like when you acquire it out of your cozy pocket to capture a snowy sunset.

$449

