The top priority to upgrade for the Broncos this season

October 1, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) signals a first fall after a reception in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium in Mile High. Mandatory credit: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

Where is the Denver Broncos’ biggest leap when it comes to upgrading a position group? That is the question that was asked in the latest edition of the Broncos Blitz podcast.

Host Ronnie Kohrt is about which position group Denver would benefit the most in the profit column. From the attack line to the secondary line of defense, which group can move the needle the most if it is improved in the off season?

Kohrt also talks about what potential names are popular in the rumor mill for Denver and who could be a good fit in Denver.