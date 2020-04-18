The top pick for each season in 2020

Sleep is important and so is your choice of duvet, so we’ve recorded six of the best from top brands like Eve, Simba, and Nectar.

By Joseph Green2020-04-18 07:00:00 UTC

People are great at a lot of things, but we are really healing when it comes to getting comfortable. We do everything we can to make our daily lives as soft, comfortable, and snuggly as possible, and for that we should be proud.

We surround ourselves with hanging jumpers, slick blankets, and pillow mounts, and that’s when we wake up. We take things to every other level at bedtime, with mattresses, pillows, and a massive array of accessories that help us to have a good night’s sleep.

The mattress is probably the most important purchase you can make to ensure your comfort at night, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore everything. Duvet is another important investment, and you should carefully consider all your options before deciding on anything. Fortunately, your duvet choices are plentiful, with something for everyone and every budget.

To save you from hours of research, we reviewed everything on offer from leading brands such as Nectar, Casper, Eve, and Silentnight, and highlighted some of the best duvets available today. We tried to find examples of duvets that work throughout the year, with a focus on temperature control, breathing, insulation, and of course, comfort.

It’s worth noting that all of the prices listed in this roundup are for * single * duvets, so yes, you will unfortunately have to pay a bit to fit your super king bed. Everything else is outlined below, so all you have to do is pick a favorite.

These are the best duvets in 2020.

Smartfil technology • Relaxed • temperature-controlled comfort

At the end of this list

An expensive option for those who want to sleep in total temperature-controlled comfort.

The Nectar Duvet

The all-season duvet is made from a blend of Smartfil and Modal technology, which is remarkably noteworthy.

The Nectar All-Season Duvet is made from a blend of Smartfil and Modal technology, derived from natural pulp.

These materials are breath-taking, and help prevent moisture in the body, allowing you to sleep in total temperature-controlled comfort and wake up refreshing. That’s the idea, anyway.

This duvet is 10.5 pm, and comes with free shipping and a two-year warranty. It is also available in four sizes: Single, Double, King, and Super King. All the options are a bit more expensive than some of the other duvets on this list, but you get a lot of technology for your money.

Strong clumps • Relaxing and moisture-wicking • Adjusting temperature • Ethically linked • Machine washable

It’s an expensive duvet, but it’s hard to beat when it comes to regulation and comfort in temperature.

Casper Merino Wool & Down Duvet offers a comfortable combination of down and breathable merino wool. It was inspired by the performance of the underwear, apparently. We’re not sure it translates to sleep, but reviews suggest it works well as a year-round duvet.

If you are not convinced, Casper has given you 30 nights to try it out. If for any reason you don’t love it, you can contact Casper for a refund and a refund (as long as you are within your trial). What do you need to lose?

Free shipping is also included with each order, and the customer care team is available six days a week to answer any questions you may have.

Ethically sourced • Active temperature regulation • Fatigue cotton • 100% recycled

Reliability test questions

This duvet uses advanced technology to make sure you get a good night’s sleep.

The Simba Hybrid Duvet

Special fiber is embedded in semi-conducting minerals that capture heat in the body.

Simba Hybrid Duvet uses space-inspired fabric technology designed to capture the heat in your body, so you can rest easy.

Aerelle Cool Night fiber is embedded in semi-conduct minerals, helping you to stay comfortable throughout the night. The super soft filling is stitched evenly in the square pocket, so you should not get any lumps and bruises at night.

The materials used in this duvet are 100% recycled, hypoallergenic, and do not use any animal products, and the stunning cotton all come from BCI sources. This kind of thing is not important for your convenience, but good to know.

Free delivery • Convenient returns • Two year warranty • Temperature regulator • Light and soft filling

Not suitable for winter

This lightweight and soft duvet uses the latest technology to feel like a natural down.

The Eve Duvet

The technology borrowed from the world of sport combines to create a light and soft microfibre duvet.

Hawa Duvet has borrowed some clever technology from the world of sport to create a light and fluffy microfibre duvet that feels just like natural down.

This comfortable duvet makes it stand out by using 70% microfibre and Tencel. The microfibre improves the air circulation in the duvet, and Tencel keeps your temperature under control and controls the moisture under the covers. Eva also used a baffle box construction to keep the duvet filling in the right place, for a consistent shape, heat and breath.

All orders come with free delivery, no return shipping, and a two-year warranty. Be sure to know that you are covered in case things don’t work out.

Insulating • Suitable for people with allergies to dust mite • Made in the UK • Highest animal welfare standards

Expensive • It may be too hot for some

The luxurious duvet contains high insulating down and feathers to keep things cozy at night.

The John Lewis Hungarian Goose Down Duvet drags too much on your body, preventing drafts and cold spots.

It is sewn to create evenly divided squares, meaning the filling is evenly distributed. It’s a luxurious duvet feel, which is surprisingly lightweight considering the heat it generates. It’s pretty expensive, so you should expect this level of quality.

This duvet is suitable for people with a dust mite allergy, and all natural bed suppliers provide a guarantee that fur and down are provided only as a product of the food industry. John Lewis also offers a generous five-year warranty.

Cheap • Machine washable • Guaranteed for five years • Silk-like filling • Non-allergenic

Not the most extravagant feeling

This cheap duvet is ideal for the cooler spring and fall evenings, with much the same technology you get with more expensive products.

Silentnight Pure Cotton Duvet provides a level of comfort and softness that you would not normally expect to find in a product of this price.

This is thanks to the inclusion of a 100% Egyptian cotton cover and extra decorative hollowfibre filling. It is ideal for maintaining perfect body temperature for sleeping on cooler spring and fall nights, but may be found to be lacking in winter.

Affordable duvet is fully machine washable and non-allergenic, and comes in a variety of sizes. Consumers also benefit from a generous five-year warranty.

. (tagToTranslate) lifestyle