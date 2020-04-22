The top class in 2020 is from all 50 states

(EMBED) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLWZc5fPZv4 (/ embed)

Where are the top 50 state basketball players from 50 states playing NCAA Basketball?

The prep sports season ended early across the country. However, there have been a number of NCAA Basketball players and players in the 2018-20 school year, and each state has one player per year. Below is a look at the award-winning Maxpreps and Gatorade.

I have named only the list of states that have won the award. That’s why players from Arizona, Connecticut, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are listed because underclassmen are the winners.

Alabama: Colby Jones, Mountain Brook (Birmingham)

Colby Jones posted 25 points and eight rebounds as he led Mountain Brook to the 7A state title game. The three-star wing will play Xavier in this upcoming campaign. Rivals (4-star) was ranked as the 97th best in the nation. 247Sports has Jones as a four-star recruit (No. 118). Meanwhile, 247Sports Composite gave him three stars and nominated him at No. 126.

Alaska: Isaiah Moses, Dimond (Anchorage)

Alaska Moses earned Gatorade POY honors after averaging 27.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.3 steals while leading Dimond to a 19-4 record in 2019-20. The 6-foot-6 point guard spent four years with the Lynx and participated in three state boxing matches, earning the state title in 2017. He will play for Division-II Alaska-Anchorage, which is coming off a 20 -14 season and a form in the GNAC Tournament finals.

Arkansas: Chris Moore, West Memphis; Jaylin Williams (Ft. Smith)

Chris Moore is MaxPreps POY state and Jaylin Williams gets the top spot from Gatorade. Moore led West Memphis to the 5A state title game as he averaged 18.7 points and 16.3 points in the state tournament. The four-star number will play for the Auburn Tigers. Meanwhile, Jaylin Williams averaged 19.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.1 steals per game leading Northside (20-10) to Class 6A. He ended his three-year career with 16216 points and 826 rebounds. The four-star center goes to Arkansas.