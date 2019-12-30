The top 5 games we played in 2019

Loading...

What is life without fun? Few things are as fun as losing in a game you love. At the end of 2019, it's time to look back at the games that shaped our free time. This year we have five (or almost five) top lists from Joel Hruska, David Cardinal, Michael Justin Allen Sexton and Ryan Whitwam. Our picks are newer, but not everything we were obsessed with is from last year. These are just the games we enjoyed the most in 2019.

Ryan

Red Dead Redemption 2

As a primarily PC player, I was never able to play the original Red Dead Redemption, but Rockstar thought it appropriate to transfer the sequel to PC. The game got off to a rocky start on PC and not all of the bugs have been fixed, but it's still one of the most exciting gaming experiences I've had lately. The world is detailed and rich in content, and not just for repetitive searches like some games that announce the size of their cards. The storytelling and voice acting are also absolutely top notch. Traveling to distant waypoints is tedious in many games, but traveling is part of the fun in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Pokemon sword and shield

Pokemon has a unique place gaming culture as a franchise that has become a global phenomenon without full console releases. Pokemon Sword and Shield broke the tradition when they launched the Nintendo Switch. They still have many of the same issues as older Pokemon games, like chunky menus, confusing online features, and poor writing. However, that's not why people play Pokemon games. It's about catching them all, and Pokemon Sword and Shield do it better than any previous game in the series. In addition to the game's linear routes between cities, there's a huge wildlife area to explore. The raid mechanic is also a nice addition. You can really waste obscene time looking for your favorite mons in these games.

Unnamed goose game

Who would have thought that a goose could be the curse of an entire city? But that's exactly what you'll find in Untitled Goose Game. The game presents you with a to-do list and faces the unsuspecting people of this unnamed hamlet. Some items on the list are simple – steal the gardener's rake and place it in the lake. Others need more planning and considerations, such as finding someone to put on the wrong glasses. This game speaks for a casual kind of viciousness that we all have when playing, and it's incredibly exciting. You become a goose, and when you distance yourself from your defeated enemies, honk and flap your wings, you feel almost inappropriately powerful.

The outer worlds

The outer worlds are basically a smaller, peculiar fallout in space. As a refugee from a stranded transport ship, you have to find your way through the libertarian imagination of the Halcyon solar system. You can either support the mega-corporations that rule the colony, or fight to change things. Along the way, assemble a group of outsiders with their own background stories to explore the Halcyon system. It's fun to explore the settings, and the voice response is surprisingly good. I will be the first to admit that The Outer Worlds is not a perfect game. It is too short and there are not enough gear changes. Still, it's still one of the best things I've played this year.

MechWarrior 5

I love gigantic combat robots and MechWarrior is the leading franchise for gigantic combat robots. However, we were without a decent single player MechWarrior game for almost 20 years. That finally changed a few weeks ago with the release of MechWarrior 5. You are the leader of a mercenary group and travel around the stars in search of money and revenge to gain control of heavily armed 'Mechs. The combat in this game is excellent – the dozens of included 'Mechs have unique properties, weapon equipment and roles. These war machines feel heavy and powerful and it is an absolute joy to blow up other 'Mechs when you complete a contract. The game has some problems with a meandering action, and the speech is barely passable. However, I am ready to forgive this given the incredible struggle.

Joel

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Mutant Year Zero is one of my favorite games that I played this year. It is not really a full AAA title. Think of the game as more of an "AA" game that is bigger than an indie but smaller than what a large studio would build. The game is based on the same engine as the newer version of XCOM, but allows for free exploration in a way that XCOM is not known for. It's not perfect – there are definitely some rough spots – but it feels like a fallout title (and contains a few Easter eggs that point to this game).

World of Warcraft Classic

I didn't have nearly as much time to play WoW Classic as I want, but I definitely had a lot of fun with it. Retrieving Blizzard's legendary World of Warcraft proved to be a popular choice for the company. The mode was more popular than Blizzard assumed, although it is not clear how many players are brand new to the title compared to those returning to make the glory days easier.

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Do not look at me like that. I never had access to a console in my childhood, which means that I had a lot of fun with some of the old console games for the first time. Yoshi’s Island is a truly fantastic game for that time with great artwork and great level design.

It should be a more accessible platform, and I admit that I need this type of feature since I basically never played platformer as a kid. I'm dying. A lot of. The restore button will cancel the NES Classic long before any other component. I may not be very good at the game, but I definitely enjoyed it.

Unfortunately, there are only three titles available to me – I barely made enough games to talk about. One of the ironies of writing on the subject is that it's hard to find the time to do it, and life had other plans for Christmas this year. I was planning to write an article about No Mans Sky that I recently bought, but I've only been able to spend an hour on the title so far.

Michael

Nobunaga's ambition: Taishi

I got my first taste of Koei Tecmo's Nobunaga ambition game on the SNES about twenty years ago. After that I did not come into contact with the series anymore, but recently I again focused on these wonderful strategy games with Nobunaga's Ambition: Spheres of Influence and Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi. Although both games offer an entertaining experience in the battle for conquering the Japanese islands, Taishi has the ability to automate some of the more protracted aspects of the game, and makes the later phases of the game significantly more entertaining than in Sphere & # 39; s of Influence. Although not what I call perfect, it is currently my favorite strategy game that I find interesting for any genre fan.

Jade Empire

Jade Empire is sent to a fictional world roughly based on Chinese history and culture, with Buddhist elements influencing the game's history. The game also has its own artificial language that was developed by a linguist specifically for use in the game. Released in 2005, I played this game for the first time when I was 14 and aroused my interest in Asia. It is by far my favorite game ever and I want to repeat this game at least once a year. Although my hopes of a sequel have not yet been answered, it is worth trying if you have never tried the game before.

Sphinx and the cursed mummy

This is another game that I first played on the original Xbox years ago. Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy takes place in ancient Egypt and is primarily a puzzle game with some combat and RPG elements mixed in. This year I went back to this game after finding out that THQ Nordic had released a revised version of the game with improved graphics. Although the gameplay is unchanged from the original, it is still fun to play. There is also a fan-based mod in the works that contains content from the original game.

Fable III

When the Lionhead Studios released the Original Fable, it immediately became one of the best RPG games in the world. Later games in the series changed drastically and there were mixed reviews. Although the games were fun, they were also disappointing as they had changed a lot. Fable III never managed to keep up with the original Fable, but after trying the game again after a few years, I found that this game is still fun and an entertaining experience.

Starcraft 2

StarCraft 2 does not require an introduction. Since its launch, StarCraft 2 has been a crowd-pleaser in the online multiplayer gaming community. The game also has a long and very entertaining campaign that is also very repeatable. Although I don't play a lot online, I often return to go through the campaign, which is why I chose to include it in my list of the top five games of the year.

David

Unnamed goose game

This game comes fairly close to the ultimate non-video game qualification – at least compared to most current hits. You cannot be killed. At most, they suffer from a few briefly curled feathers. There is no time pressure unless you end the entire game and try to set speed records. Graphics are trivial and cartoon-like – but artfully thought out. It's fun, addictive and can be played by anyone. You only need a few buttons and a joystick, along with a sense of humor.

The act is simple. You are an annoying goose that spends your day harassing the unfortunate residents of a nearby village. In case of doubt, honking will surely make a start and help you distract them. There are dozens of tasks you need to try to solve, from breaking things to confusing shopkeepers. Watching and kibbling can be almost as fun as playing. So do not hesitate to start it when the whole family is there.

F1 2019

Lost for some reason in history, our family follows F1 racing. Despite the relative lack of pass or on-track action, we're addicted. So it's great to keep track of the season by playing the F1 games for each season. Especially this year, the game was released halfway through the season, making it possible to drive the same routes that the racers would drive this weekend. There are extensive team and career modes, but they are wasted for me because I don't have the attention span for them. However, experimenting with different cars and setups helps to enjoy the racing season.

Forza Motorsport 7

If it weren't for the F1 connection, I would rate Motorsports 7 as a children's game winner over F1, and it definitely has the best AIs of any version of Motorsports. I enjoy the versatility of the game with a huge selection of cars, tracks and racing series. It's certainly not like iRacing when it comes to fidelity and real competitive racing, but the graphics are much more detailed and I don't take part in multiplayer races anyway (except with avatars). I also play Assetto Corsa and Project CARS, but motorsport is my thing if I just want to spend some time on the track.

Dirt collection

The most stressful video game experience I've ever had was driving a mountain course in Dirt Rally in VR with my Oculus. I can imagine driving a NASCAR around an oval at full speed (as deadly as that may be), but I can't imagine driving at high speed on a cliff-side dirt road. So I mostly stick to the forest trails at the dirt rally, but I love the combination of having to drive the car and interpreting the messages about the upcoming hills and curves from my rally co-driver.

Ultimate General: Civil War

This is another game in which the campaign modes are wasted for me. But the detailed and carefully modeled tactical battles and multi-day combat strategies are great fun for a reformed hex board player like me. And unlike tabletop versions of military campaigns, I can play them against the computer at any time. Like many games in its genre, it doesn't get updated much, and some elements are getting on in years, but it looks great on my 4K 32-inch photo monitor.

These are the titles we played – what interested you until 2019?

