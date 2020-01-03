The tons of summer continues for the insatiable Labuschagne

Loading...

It is a shame for Labuschagne that this is the Final Test, because it is the summer of Marnus. If there was any doubt about him after the Ashes, it was if he could convert his half-centuries into tons.

This request was indeed put to bed. Labuschagne's century is now its fourth of the summer, placing it alongside a trio of big names from Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Doug Walters.

Only Ricky Ponting with five of the seven tests in 2005/06 hit three times the number in an Australian season.

In the form he is in, it would not be wise to bet against Labuschagne joining Ponting with a ton in the second innings if he has the opportunity to beat again.

Powered by a 156 point stand between Labuschagne and Steve Smith, Australia reached 3-283 in strain level on the first day, and there is a good chance that many more points will arrive on the second day.

The fact that Smith was released – for the first time this series to a melon other than Neil Wagner – is one of the rare positive points that the Black Caps can get out of the day, even if it still has some 63.

Twelve months ago, Australian cricket fans were shocked by Labuschagne's recall and promotion to # 3 for the Sydney Test against India. Although he was a promising player, Labuschagne's first-class average at the time was only 33 – a clear indication that his selection was based on the potential for outperformance.

It turned out to be a master stroke. Australia now has a first long-term decline to build its next successful era.

The Queenslander will face attacks far superior to the under-equipped Black Caps division, but it is his appetite for runs that has become the hallmark of his game.

A self-proclaimed cricket tragedy, Labuschagne appreciates the vagaries of the game better than most. He has repeatedly said how important it is to get good money out of it.

Labuschagne is so good at batting that, on occasions when he struck with Smith, the apprentice overshadowed the master. It was no different.

While Smith was fighting Wagner, taking 45 minutes to get out of the mark, Labuschagne was comfortable throughout. He was supreme against spin and was not threatened by the rapids.

Smith escaped Wagner's clutches, but Kiwi's goalkeeper thwarted the big drummer's score, leaving his strike rate of 35 well below his career mark of 56.

Wagner's short-term tactics may have removed the slips, stumps and books, but, since he has rarely been ruled out that way, his decision to chart a different course was well justified and now justified.

The Black Caps briefly entered the contest when David Warner left shortly after lunch for 45, but little has worked for them since.

