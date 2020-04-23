The Tokyo Olympic director promises “transparency” for delays

TOKYO – The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday promised “transparency” to the Japanese public about the cost of postponing the games to next year.

Neither the Japanese organizers nor the International Olympic Committee have said how much it will cost to postpone the Tokyo Games for one year. Early estimates in Japan range from $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion.

“It is very likely that the costs will be higher than the budget initially planned,” said Toshiro Muto, CEO, speaking to the interpreter during a weekly teleconference.

He said the exact amount is not clear, “but we will be transparent and explain the costs to taxpayers.”

While officials say the additional costs are unknown, one thing is clear: Japanese taxpayers will withdraw most of the bills.

According to the 2013 The “Host City Agreement” signed by the Tokyo City Government, local organizers and the Japanese Olympic Committee must cover most of the costs.

The issue of spending in Japan is sensitive, especially to the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which has diligently supported the Olympics.

Japan, like many countries, could face a deep recession next year caused by a coronavirus pandemic. Japan is officially spending $ 12.6 billion to host the Olympics, but last year’s government audit report said it was at least double that.

That’s all public money except $ 5.6 billion from the privately funded operating budget.

The IOC, based in Switzerland, has contributed $ 1.3 billion to that private budget, but is not expected to pay much more. Its revenue over the last four-year Olympic cycle was $ 5.7 billion.

IOC member John Coates, who oversees the planning of the Tokyo Olympics, said last week that the IOC would have to pay “several hundred million dollars” to keep many international sports federations and national Olympic committees running. He did not specify any of that money going to Tokyo.

Muto was asked an empty question about whether Japan was “ready to cover all the extra running costs – should they be shared?”

He did not respond directly, citing a vague statement made by the IOC and local organizers last week.

“A joint statement is all we have,” Muto said. “We need to assess the impact of the postponement, then we need to discuss how to deal with it.”

Muto was repeatedly asked whether a pandemic would allow the opening of the 2021 Olympics. July 23 Earlier this week, a Japanese scientist and communicable disease expert said it was unlikely the Olympics would be held.

“How this coronavirus infection situation will develop and when it will end – no one can answer this question with certainty,” Muto said.

He said the postponement until 2021. July. The organizers and the IOC were given “enough time”.

He also ruled out any possibility of postponing until 2022. The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled for 2022, but they are also in the cloud since the virus was first detected in China.

“Minister Abe said the nature of the Olympics would change if Tokyo 2020 was postponed for two years,” Muto said.

Read on

EDITOR SET

READ MORE

Don’t miss the news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS and get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download at 4 a.m., and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

Contact us for feedback, complaints or inquiries.