The Titanic is protected by a contract between the United States and the United Kingdom

(CNN) – The underwater ruins of the RMS Titanic are now protected by an international contract.

The United States and the United Kingdom have both passed laws that allow them to grant or deny licenses to penetrate the hulls of wrecks and remove external artifacts, according to a statement from the UK Department of Transportation and Maritime Affairs, Nusrat Ghani.

“The RMS Titanic is two and a half miles below the surface of the sea and is the subject of the most documented maritime tragedy in history,” said Ghani in Belfast on Tuesday. “This significant wreck conservation agreement with the United States means that it will be treated with the sensitivity and respect that has resulted in the final resting place of more than 1,500 people.”

The United Kingdom signed the contract to protect the Titanic, which is approximately 370 nautical miles south of Newfoundland, Canada. However, the treaty is only now coming into force, as the U.S. did not ratify it until the end of 2019.

Ratification of the treaty is a step forward in several countries’ efforts to protect the ship, the statement said.

The Titanic was considered an “unsinkable ship” and in 1912 was the largest passenger ship sailing over water. However, on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York in April, the ship came across an iceberg and sank. Of the 2,223 passengers and crew on board, only 706 survived, according to the U.S. Senate report on the disaster.

Divers visited the wreck in August for the first time in 14 years. The pictures they take show how the ship is swallowed up by the sea floor and devastated by metal-eating bacteria.

