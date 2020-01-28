The tired Federer meets Novak Djokovic for the 50th time

Roger Federer, the great escape artist of all time, knows that “the draw won’t be easier”, but will put his feet up on Wednesday and look forward to another Australian Open semi-final – his 50th encounter with the ruthless Novak Djokovic.

In the hours after the remarkable and injury-related 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 victory of Federer over Tennys Sandgren, the Swiss champion was admitted to the semi-finals by defending champion Djokovic.

The Serb, who went a long way to win Australian fans, only needed two hours and 49 minutes to defeat Milos Raonic 6: 4: 6: 3: 7: 6 (7: 1). This is a stark contrast to Federer’s epic struggle.

The semi-final between Djokovic and Federer is the 50th time that the couple is playing against each other. Djokovic has a lead of 26-23.

“Obviously (I have) enormous respect for Roger, everything he has achieved in this sport,” said Djokovic in his post-game interview.

“He was one of the really big ones. Definitely one of my two biggest rivals… The encounters with Roger and Rafa have made me the player I am today. I’m thankful that I had so many great matches against these guys.

It was amazing what he did on the pitch today. It is not the first time that he has done this in his career. That’s why he is who he is. Let the better player win. “

For his part, Federer was concerned about its shape.

“I have to play better than today, otherwise I really go skiing,” said Federer in his post-game interview after collecting seven match points for one of the most amazing comebacks in his brilliant career.

“Sometimes you have to be lucky, I’ll tell you,” he said. “You are out of control at these seven game points.”

Federer has had two major five-set games in the tournament, with his third-round epic taking a heavy toll on Australian John Millman.

Federer’s groin and leg narrowed during the second set of his three and a half hour game against Sandgren and then talked about his age and how close he was to being eliminated.

“I felt better with the game. I was lucky enough to get the break and I served very well. I didn’t deserve that, but I’m obviously very, very happy here.

Tweet from @AustralianOpen

“It has been a lot of tennis all my life and sometimes you feel a bit funny. I felt my groin and leg contract and I started to defend myself.

“I don’t like to call the coach because it’s a sign of defense. I was as always, I’ll be treated … It was stiff, tight and just let him do it in style and he didn’t do that, so I’m incredibly happy. “

Federer needed a medical break in the third set, but he didn’t think his injury would affect his chances of a record at the seventh Australian Open.

Draw won’t be easier, but look, I have the rest of the day off to do nothing, then I play at night and then you feel better in a few days.

“With these happy escapes you don’t play with any expectations because you should be skiing in Switzerland. So you might as well make the most of it. “

The 38-year-old 20-time major champion now has a record-breaking 46th Grand Slam semi-final.

But with Djokovic in such a blistered form he has to play his best.

Earlier in the day, Australian Ash Barty continued her run for a possible first Australian Open title with a 7: 6 (8: 6) 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova.

It made her the first local woman to reach the semi-finals since Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

She is now playing on Thursday against American Sofia Kenin with 14th place for a place in the final on Saturday evening.

A win would end a 42-year title drought for the Australians in Melbourne, with Chris O’Neil winning last in 1978.

Australia Court tennis in protest of legends

The move of John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova to unfold an “Evonne Goolagong Arena” banner at Margaret Court Arena was a win with two of the legendary sports in the mouth.

It should have surprised Tennis Australia, an organization that was forced to draw a fine line between honoring Margaret Court’s career and recognizing its harmful religious beliefs about homosexuality.

Tweet from @matte_johnson

However, it wasn’t all online support, and some tennis fans were outraged that two greats of the sport would compound the problem even further.

One thing is clear, it is not an issue that will disappear in summer in the near future.

More tears for Kobe Bryant

An emotional Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his friend Kobe Bryant after his quarter-final victory on Tuesday evening.

“I don’t know what we could say. We were really surprised. He was one of the greatest athletes of all time,” said the Serb.

“He inspired me and many other people around the world.

I was lucky enough to have had a personal relationship with him for the past 10 years. When I needed advice and support, it was he

there for me.

“He was my mentor, my friend. It is just heartbreaking to see and hear what happened to him and his daughter. “

Tweet from @AustralianOpen

Quotable quote …

“I’m not encouraged at the moment … I have no encouragement.”

– World number 100 Tennys Sandgren was in no mood to defuse his narrow defeat against Roger Federer

Come on Wednesday

Quarter-finals – Rod Laver Arena

11 a.m .: 28-A. Kontaveit against 4-S. Halep

12.30 p.m .: G. Muguruza against 30-A. Pavlyuchenkova

2.30 p.m. 3 p.m. Wawrinka against 7-A. Zverev

7.30 p.m. 1-R. Nadal against 5-D. Thiem

-with AAP