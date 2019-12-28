The tips will fire head coach Doug Marrone after their season finale

Loading...

Sunday is the last day of the 2019 regular NFL season, which means Monday will be a tough day for a number of head coaches for non-playoff teams. While we have to wait until December 30th to see what happens to some coaches sitting in hot places, we already know the first name that may be on the chopping block.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Jacksonville Jaguars want to part with head coach Doug Marrone after their game against Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Regardless of the outcome of the game, the 5-10 jaguars will occupy last place in AFC South.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone has been informed, according to sources, that he will be released after Sunday's game against Colts. Jaguars will be looking for a new head coach.

– Dianna (@diannaESPN) December 28, 2019

The report was refuted by Tony Khan, one of the team's co-owners.

On the other hand, imagine that you were informed in a 100% false report that you had been released even though no one had ever told you.

– Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2019

If so, it will be a bit of a downfall for Marrone, who held the position of interim head coach in the last two games of the 2016 season and grazed his interim day at the end of the year. In its first season at the top, the Jags were one of the best teams in football, leading 11: 5 and approaching the win over the New England Patriots in the game of the AFC Championship.

But in the years since, Jacksonville has been unable to regain this magic, going to 5:11 in 2018 and possibly ending with the same record in 2019. It's been a tough season for the Jags – injuries, quarterback uncertainty, the Jalen Ramsey – Trade saga, everything that happened and resulted in Tom Couglin's dismissal – and obviously the team will hit the reset button when it goes off-season.

(tagsToTranslate) sport (t) doug marrone (t) jacksonville jaguars (t) nfl