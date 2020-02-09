The Timeless Child theory – is Jo Martin’s Doctor the Timeless Child?

Who is the timeless child? It has been the question of every Doctor Who fan since the mystery was introduced in the first series of Jodie Whittaker – and when the unknown figure was mentioned again in the two-part opener Spyfall of series 12, fans became convinced that the answers came quickly.

Was the timeless child the doctor? The teacher? Something about the concept of regeneration, or the ability of the Time Lord to travel in time? Or something that so strange and great fans have no chance to guess?

The debate has continued over the weeks – but after the last episode of Doctor Who (Charlene James and Chris Chibnall’s Can You Hear Me?) It seems that we were getting closer to the truth. And that truth can mean the other big turn of the series, especially Jo Martin’s previously unseen incarnation of the doctor …

But first, let’s summarize the latest developments. In Can You Hear Me? the doctor and the company fight it out with monsters powered by nightmares that let the whole TARDIS team visualize their worst fears – for Graham his cancer is coming back, for Ryan he sees the lives of his friends collapsing without him, for Yaz is it a reminder of her lowest ebb.

For the doctor’s nightmare, however, we were transported to an unusual flashback, which was previously viewed in a shorter form in the second episode, Spyfall, part two of series 12.

In that earlier story, Sacha Dhawan’s master revealed that he had destroyed Gallifrey after hearing about “the lie of the timeless child,” and in this nightmare the doctor hears his words again as he sees a young girl standing in front of a tall building, all of them under a purple sky.

“It is buried deep in all our memories. In our identity,” the Master’s voice says weakly.

“Built on the lie of the timeless child.”

Soon the doctor jumped out and is back in action – but this new, longer look at her vision can arouse the interest of viewers at home, who may have missed a shorter version seen in Spyfall.

Doctor Who – the timeless child BBC

We must assume that the young girl we see in this vision is the timeless child – if not, then it is a huge deception. And now that we have met Martin’s new / fugitive doctor, it is easy to see a connection between the two figures.

There is a slight resemblance between the doctor’s young girl and Martin’s older Time Lord (although we only see her from afar, the colorful clothes she wears and her hairstyle look like Martin’s), and As we get closer to the final, it seems more and more likely that these two seemingly unconnected arches must be tied together in one way or another.

For our money, the Timeless Child is the “Ruth” Doctor. This must somehow be related to her removal from the doctor’s memories (especially the whole concept of the timeless child seems to have been similarly suppressed in Whittaker’s Time Lord), and perhaps this trait refers to “Timeless” to it. Ruth is the doctor who has never been, who is somehow erased from history – what is left of her is “timeless” in that sense.

Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin in Doctor Who

On the other hand, the term “Timeless Child” may refer to the doctor in a more scifi way, and we will discover that this version of the doctor played a key role in the creation of Time Lord society that later emerges from her memories was scrubbed. It is really all up for grabs at this point.

Whatever the truth may seem, we will soon discover, with the upcoming series 12 final The Timeless Children apparently answering many questions about this ongoing mystery. If only we had our own TARDIS to skip and see what the truth actually is …

Doctor Who will continue with BBC One on Sunday at 7:10 PM