The thunder doesn't go away

In the 2019-20 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder apparently underwent a complete renovation. While acquiring Chris Paul in exchange for Russell Westbrook, this move seemed forward-looking as Oklahoma City received a draft trade compensation. In addition, the Thunder received an incredible amount of design goods in exchange for Paul George, and the package was rounded off with the addition of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, the Thunder still had a good stock of veterans, which led to endless speculation that Oklahoma City would continue to throw off talent this season. Then the campaign started and thunder started to win.

Billy Donovan's team has had nine wins in their last 12 games, and during that run the Thunder was a top 12 team in the NBA at both ends. Oklahoma City's net rating of +4.7 paints a favorable picture even in a small sample, and thunder is now 15-14 above the .500 mark and is an integral part of the playoff discussion at the Western Conference. Part of it is due to disappointing performances in other countries, but in short, the Thunder are employing lineups that are mostly reasonable and whose better players just play well.

Gilgeous-Alexander looks better and better, scoring an average of 21.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in the last nine games (with maximum efficiency). He is flanked by an All-Star employee in Paul, even if his best days are behind him. The future Hall of Famer isn't as productive as it was in its prime, but Paul has a 61 percent true shoot and strong averages per minute that remind the NBA world of how good he is. With Dennis Schroder (56 percent real shooting performance) and the expertise on the forecourt of Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel, you have a product that is rightly appealing.

There are still questions about how much OKC wants to win now and they could easily try to send Adams and / or Danilo Gallinari to another location in the coming weeks. At the moment, however, the Thunder are playing like a legitimate playoff team, and even the optimists (including myself) didn't see this as a probability.

Where does thunder end up in this week's DIME Power Leaderboard? Let's find out.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (27-4, last week – 2nd)

The dollars started 2-2. Then the bucks won 25 out of 27 games. Milwaukee is an easy (and right) choice when Christmas is at the top, and it will be extremely interesting to see how Giannis and the Philly company face a challenge.

2nd Los Angeles Lakers (24-6, last week – 1st)



When Christmas arrives, the Lakers have lost three in a row. Only one of those losses affected Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and it was against the goats on the street. We have to reevaluate if the Lakers lose to the Clippers on Wednesday, but until then they'll end up here.

3. Denver Nuggets (21-8, last week – 5th)



The schedule was a bit friendly to the Nuggets, but Denver still has the longest winning streak in the NBA after seven games. The decisive win for the team on this route is a 24-point victory for the Lakers, but well, LeBron didn't play in this game. That explains why the nuggets are still behind the Lakers.

4. L.A. Clippers (22-10, last week – 3rd)

It is difficult to classify the clippers. If you push the question of which teams are most likely to win the title, LA would definitely be in the top three. In fact, the clippers are 18-5 when Kawhi Leonard plays. You just don't have the regular season profile to be in the top three this week.

5. Houston Rockets (21-9, last week – 11th)



Houston was up and down. The time has come. The Rockets have won four times in a row, three of them on the street, and are facing a (very) profitable matchup with the Warriors at Christmas. It's also late December and James Harden scores an average of 38.6 points per game. That is a real and ridiculous statistic.

6. Miami Heat (22-8, last week – 7.)



The heat was predominant at home, setting a 13-1 record and improving their overall profile. There will be some skepticism about Miami until this version of the Heat can prove it in the playoffs, but we're long past the point where we wonder if Erik Spoelstra's team is good. They are.

7. Boston Celtics (20-7, last week – 9th)

Tacko Fall conducted the Boston Pops on Monday evening. Long live tacko fall. Oh, and the Celtics won three times in a row when Christmas arrives.

8th Philadelphia 76ers (22-10, last week – 4th)



The Sixers did what they should do in the last two games, beating the Wizards and Pistons in double digits. It was the losing streak of three games that prompted Philly to drop in the leaderboard.

9. Indiana Pacers (21-10-10, last week – 6.)



Nate McMillan's team didn't go wrong this week. This is more of a course correction. Indy was beaten up by Milwaukee, but that's no shame. Otherwise the Pacers play quite well and a 21-10 record without Victor Oladipo is incredibly impressive.

10. Toronto Raptors (21st-9th, last week – 10th)

The raptors work here with plasters and braces. There aren't three main players in Toronto led by Pascal Siakam, but they still stop. It will be interesting to see how they fare against Boston this Christmas, but this individual result shouldn't change things too much.

11. Utah Jazz (18-12, last week – 12.)



Jazz made a trade on Monday … before barely losing in Miami. However, this result is not a bad one, and jazz won five just before. It's easier to believe in this team than it was a few days ago, although Jordan Clarkson might be a strange figure.

12.Dallas Mavericks (19-10, last week – 8th)



Dallas has alternately won and lost in eight consecutive games. This is not ideal, but considering that Luka Doncic is still not playing, it is perfectly fine to just step on water. To be honest, it was impressive to see how Rick Carlisle and his company fared in his absence.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-14, last week – 14.)

The Thunder play well and have the chance to win more after Christmas. That's the way you play against Memphis and Charlotte.

14. Brooklyn Nets (16-13, last week – 13.)



Kyrie is not (yet) playing, but the networks are (still) in good shape. It's a strange thing, but Brooklyn is fine. You won three out of four when the vacation break arrives.

15. San Antonio Spurs (12-17, last week – 22.)



It doesn't seem like much, but the Spurs have scored 6-6 goals in their last 12 games. If that turns out to be real, San Antonio will be in the mix most of the season. That says more about the state of the playoff race in the West than about the Spurs, but here we are.

16. Portland Trail Blazers (14-17, last week – 17th)

Portland lost to New Orleans at home on Monday and that's bad. However, I would not overreact to this result if Damian Lillard switched from three to 0 to 10 in a way that you simply would never expect. Before that, the blazers won four times in a row and seem to be heading in the right direction.

17th Orlando Magic (13-17, last week – 15th)



To be honest, the magic is just not very good when it will put up Defense # 12 in the NBA. Orlando must be an elite at this end of the floor, and that's not the case at the moment.

18th Chicago Bulls (12-19, last week – 24th)



This is a kind of dividing line this week because the bulls feel too high. In the last seven games, however, Chicago is 4-3 ahead of the bulls. Is not that crazy?

19. Sacramento Kings (12-18, last week – 16.)

A week ago I felt that the kings would arrive. Now they have lost four in a row. Sacramento just needs to figure out a few things after working with an unsettled rotation for most of the season.

20th Cleveland Cavaliers (9-21, last week – 28th)



The cavs are not very good and it is common knowledge. Cleveland still won three times in a row, and that's important under all circumstances. We just want to point out that the victories went over the hornets, grizzlies and hawks at home before continuing.

21. Charlotte Hornets (13-20, last week – 18.)



Procedurally, we had to drop the hornets under the caves after the result from this week mentioned above. Charlotte still has the better profile, but after a significant upswing, the hornets fell four out of five.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (11-20, last week – 20)

If the grizzlies are fun, they are really fun. Then you watch them lose to the Spurs at 30 at home. This will remind you how young (and inconsistent) this team actually is.

23rd Washington Wizards (9-20, last week – 23rd)



It's almost strange that the wizards didn't fall this week, but the pistons and suns were just worse. Washington has lost seven of their last nine games, but the Wizards knocked the knicks off at MSG on Monday. At some point, however, Scott Brooks' team has to make a stop and remains the worst defense team in the NBA according to the numbers and the eye test.

24. Phoenix Suns (11-19, last week – 19.)



Phoenix fell seven times in a row. There is only one "bad loss" during this run, the Suns need profits and they no longer get them. In this respect, part of the optimism in the pre-season seems to be waning … quickly.

25. Detroit Pistons (11-20, last week – 21.)

Suddenly the pistons are in serious trouble. There was a tacit belief that Detroit would return to the playoffs at some point, but at the moment FiveThirtyEight only gives the Pistons a 13 percent chance of reaching the postseason. Five losses in a row weaken a team's hopes, especially when two of them fought the Wizards and Bulls at home.

26.Golden State Warriors (7-24, last week – 29.)



The Warriors still have the second worst record in the league, and that's a bizarre feeling. The golden state begins Christmas after securing two wins and they suddenly don't seem as terrible as they play.

27.New Orleans Pelicans (8-23, last week – 30th)



After 13 consecutive losses, the pelicans won two out of three and everything is fine with the world. Okay, that's probably an exaggeration, but New Orleans at least plays better. Indeed, both victories came on the street. Huzzah.

28. New York Knicks (7-24, last week – 26.)

Mike Miller's team won a game this week and beat the Hawks at MSG by 23 points (we'll do it shortly). Since then, New York has lost three times in a row and normalcy seems to be back. This is a bad basketball team.

29. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-19, last week – 25th)



Karl-Anthony Towns hasn't played since December 13th and the Wolves haven't won a basketball game since November 27th. If that sounds bad, it's because it is. Obviously, Minnesota isn't that bad on a large scale, but there is a price to pay for 11 direct losses.

30. Atlanta Hawks (6-25, last week – 27.)



John Collins is back and that should help the Hawks a lot. However, Atlanta lost their first game with Collins to the Lowly Cavs and they lost eight times in a row (and 19 out of 21) to "earn" this placement. To make matters worse, the Knicks ran them out of the gym. It just can't happen.

