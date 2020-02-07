The three questions Sky Sports did not want to answer

CELTIC was relentless in their pursuit of truth after Sky Sports had conducted an interview with Alfredo Morelos last week.

The broadcaster misrepresented what the player said with Sky Sports endorsed subtitles claiming that Morelos made some dangerous claims about Celtic support.

When people got the actual interview, the Spanish-speaking Celtic fans translated the interview and the Ibrox striker says nowhere near the things the subtitles claimed.

Celtic has issued an initial statement requesting an investigation by Sky and measures to be taken. When an apology returned to the club, Sky thought this was the end of the case, but Celtic doesn’t mess and they shouldn’t do that when it comes to such serious problems.

In their second statement about the Interview, the club was not satisfied with the “insufficient” apology. Moreover, the Scottish champions want three fundamental questions to be answered. These answers do not appear in the apology to Celtic or The Rangers when Sky Sports made their statement.

1 Who was responsible for the incorrect translation?

2 What steps has Sky Television taken to check the accuracy of the translation provided?

3 What role did Sky Television play in briefing the story, based on the incorrect translation, to the wider media?

The club continues with the reasons why these questions should be answered and why Ofcom should intervene.

We believe that this is of considerable public interest for the following reasons:

1. Issues of racism and sectarianism are far too important to be manipulated in this way by a broadcaster or a third party.

2. The use of incorrect translation to convey a false meaning is a dangerous form of “fake news” that must be condemned and sanctioned.

3. Mr Morelos has been seriously misrepresented and deserves his apology and explanation.