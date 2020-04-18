The three London fine police for a 250-mile journey despite being locked into a camp in a Welsh beauty spot

7

THREE covidiot campers were surrounded by police after driving more than 250 miles from London to camp at Welsh beauty.



Police said the lockers were locked on a beautiful beach in Mwnt where they were given fines and sent immediately to pack.

Londoners plan to set up camp on a beautiful beach at MwntCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Police patrols and road blocks have been placed on popular tourist streets in Wales Credit: Athens Picture Agency

A Police spokesman Dyfed Powys said: “Three men from the London area were found to have set up camp in Mwnt.

“They have traveled a considerable distance just to be fined and sent straight home.”

This amazing beach is popular with pedestrians and visitors because seals and dolphins are often seen from the shoreline.

Last weekend, thousands of Britons headed to the beach – some in large groups – although repeatedly warned to stay indoors during the pandemic.

People are now caught driving to the beach or picnicking in the park facing fines of up to £ 960 or even arrest.

Sun worshipers ignore the warning to stay away from the beach in Brighton last weekend. Credit: EDDIE MITCHELL 07771605974

Sunbathers flocked to the beach despite being told to stay indoors

While it is okay to visit the nearest beach to exercise or walk across, anyone traveling further from the local area or visiting to sit or meet in a large group violates the law.

And the authorities have confirmed that they will go down hard on those who drive to fararway beaches and second homes.

Police patrols and road blocks have even been placed on popular tourist roads in Wales to ensure second home owners and other tourists stay clear.

England will remain locked for at least another three weeks until five major tests pass, Dominic Raab has announced.

The Foreign Secretary’s examination included making sure the NHS was not overwhelmed by coronavirus victims and seeing a steady reduction in deaths.

Raab said yesterday that the current restrictions help stop the spread of the virus.

He added that Britain was still on track to take three months to get out of the current peak – taking the lockdown to June.

Experts also warn of some social measures that can remain in place until vaccines are discovered, which can take up to 18 months.

Earlier this week we reported how 20 men were caught playing cricket in a park because they were “bored” when locked up.

The selfish group was stopped by police at Moor Park in Preston after coming out with sticks and balls on a bank holiday Monday.

The Coronavirus idiot broke the lockdown rule to reach Brighton beach with a score of 25C