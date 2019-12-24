The three handles we simply cannot get over at “The Rise Of Skywalker”

Loading...

Gosh, yes, I'm pretty tired of writing about The Rise of Skywalker. But given the upcoming holiday season, I see all of this as a last chance that The Rise of Skywalker will claw at me. Well, not all, because I could literally write a book. But at least my most prominent three handles. Are you ready for a couple of grips? Three handles, to be precise? All right, buckle up.

(Obviously there is spoiler ahead.)

And to be clear, the reason I don't like this film is not because it has a different tone than The Last Jedi. The Force Awakens has a very different tone than The Last Jedi and I really like this film. What I don't like are the most important decisions in The Rise of Skywalker, completely negating so much of what I loved about The Last Jedi. Instead of building on it, it reveals it. Sure, I could still try to see The Last Jedi in a vacuum, but that's not how this story works. Things we learn in The Last Jedi completely change the interactions of the key characters in The Last Jedi. I really wish it was just a film with a different sound.

1. Rey Palpatine

Which is funny, I could still have participated a little if it had been handled better. Let's say it's still a little vague, as Anakin's virgin birth is mentioned in The Phantom Menace, although Palpatine has always been thought to have something to do with it. And here it seemed like Rey was going on until Kylo Ren awkwardly declared that her parents were literally Cody and Susan Palpatine. (I came up with these names, but as far as I'm concerned, they're canonical.)

The reason why that annoys me so much is that we have a character who basically explains that he misspelled in the previous film. This is just lazy. And it's always overlooked that it's Rey himself who knows that her parents are nobody. Except no, her father is literally the son of the most powerful character in Star Wars history. So definitely not "nobody". And all because some vocal fans didn't like this plot. You can't make a film like that.

Even the original trilogy made a lot of changes. And yes, it changed the dynamics in some previous scenes. But the difference is twofold: George Lucas gave himself back and most of these dynamics became much more interesting, not worse. In the first draft of The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker were two separate characters. In fact, it's Anakin who acts as a Force Ghost on Hoth and instructs Luke to train with Yoda. (Then who's called Minch?) But the reason why the Vader unveiling works and is so shocking is that no one expected to be shocked. It wasn't a big question asked in the first film. It just happened. And yes, retrospectively, it made every conversation between Luke and Ben in Star Wars about Luke's father much more interesting. (Well, yes, maybe it was a bad choice from the start to put these new films up as a great mystery.)

But guess what the fans didn't quite go along with the Vader unveiling. For three years, Luke Skywalker was the epitome of "good". Then we learn that it is the source of pure evil. No, people weren't very happy about it. To the point where most people believed that Vader was lying. Now say what you want from George Lucas, but if he's anything, it's his fault, kind of persistent. With these films he does what he wants.

But imagine if Lucas collapsed. And when the Jedi returned, Vader said to Luke: "Luke, no, I wanted to say after I killed your father, I didn't notice that he had a son and I felt bad, so I wanted to be your father. They know, metaphorically. What do you say to that? "That's exactly what we get in The Rise of Skywalker.

2. Luke and Leia knew all the time

Yes, in return for the Jedi, Lucas also restored Leia's relationship with Luke. And that's pretty lazy. When Yoda mentioned "there is another", he should one day be the protagonist of this sequel trilogy. Now how cool would that have been? If that had paid off now. But Lucas decided that he would never make these films and had to wrap up that loose end. But in the end the love triangle aspect was over anyway. in Empire, Leia had chosen Han. Yes, it made some scenes a bit cumbersome retrospectively, but the whole relationship doesn't change fundamentally.

It's strange, in The Rise of Skywalker, Luke Rey tells that he and Leia knew all the time that she was related to Palpatine. It's almost a disposable line, but it changes the whole dynamic of The Last Jedi for the worse. One of my favorite aspects of The Last Jedi for me was the relationship between Rey and Luke. At first they keep looking at each other as if it was that strange person I am spending my time with. They are both strangers and try to find out each other. Rey expected a legend, but it got something completely different. Luke hadn't expected anyone, but here is this young woman who shows up unannounced in his confiscated house. Finally, they start to find out about each other. And it's Rey who finally breaks through to Luke. Get Luke to sacrifice himself again for the common good.

Now the whole thing is just a big lie. Luke knows who she is and lies and lies and lies and lies. And yes, Jedi are known to lie. But I'm not talking about the overarching topic of what a Jedi is. I'm talking about two actors, Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill, and what they accomplished in these scenes and how darn well they both convey this story. And now everything is interpreted differently. It's all a big trick. The dynamic between Luke and Rey has deteriorated fundamentally.

3. Luke's X-Wing

Admittedly, I somehow liked this scene while watching. But I think that's a big mistake from The Rise of Skywalker in general: it's a collection of scenes that try to trigger some kind of emotion that isn't really well thought out. (First of all, it shouldn't have been Rey hovering Luke's X-Wing out of the ocean? Whatever, that's just a fool. I digress.) In The Last Jedi, Luke had deliberately thrown his X-Wing on the floor point he used one of the wings as a door to his hut. This was not a spaceship that could fly again. This was a big point in his exile. Luke was literally stuck there. If he could just go whenever he wanted, it would ruin the whole point of why he was there at all. It changes it from "exile" to "just visit".

And the thing is, if you're someone who didn't like Luke's story in The Last Jedi (you may have that opinion), it all makes things worse! The complaint was, oh, our hero from the original trilogy gave up and now just lives on an island. At least in the old scenario, Luke experienced trauma and then surrendered there so that it could not happen again. So even if he has changed his mind, there is nothing he can do. At least until Rey shows up and finally convinces Luke that he had to deal with Kylo Ren at least in some way. Well, apparently Luke could have just walked whenever he wanted and didn't want to. And when Rey shows up, Luke lies to them for the entire time they are there. I'm sorry, even if you're not a fan of Luke's feature film in The Last Jedi, what you have afterwards is much worse.

You can contact Mike Ryan directly on Twitter.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) films (t) star wars (t) star wars: the rise of skywalker