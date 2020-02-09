The third airlift for the Wuhan evacuees lands in Darwin

Australians who were stranded at the Wuhan Coronavirus epicenter in China have arrived in Darwin.

Her flight landed at Darwin’s RAAF base just before noon.

The Australian border force said that 266 evacuees were on the flight, including 77 children and 11 infants.

There were also eight Pacific Island students allowed to board and land in Darwin for humanitarian reasons, Border Force said.

The landing occurred just a few hours after the number of coronavirus deaths in mainland China increased to 811, exceeding the number of people killed in the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

The evacuees underwent a rigorous virus scan throughout their trip, with pre-launch and twice-in-flight tests.

Upon arrival in Darwin, they are expected to be tested again before being sent to an unused labor camp where they will be quarantined for 14 days. They are expected to be retested when entering the quarantine facility.

The plane, which was due to arrive in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday, was originally delayed after the Chinese authorities refused to allow the evacuation.

Howard Springs Camp will be home to the Wuhan evacuees for at least two weeks.

The Howard Springs warehouse, approximately 30 kilometers southeast of Darwin’s CBD, was once home to 3,500 workers employed in the construction of Inpex’s $ 55 billion gas plant in Darwin Harbor.

Earlier this week, parents of schoolchildren near the planned quarantine center raised concerns about the proximity of evacuated corona viruses to children and the wider population.

On Saturday, Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy assured residents that there was no realistic risk of transmission, even if an evacuee were infected with the virus.

Health officials said evacuees will be at least 300 meters from residents throughout the quarantine period.