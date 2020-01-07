The ThinkPad X1 Fold from Lenovo is the first folding Windows tablet

Loading...

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Mobile technology has been coming closer and closer to folding screens for years, but 2019 was the first time that folding things became a reality with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the upcoming Moto Razr. Lenovo does not waste a moment on the folding revolution. The company has unveiled its new ThinkPad X1 Fold at CES – it is a folding Windows 10 tablet that will be launched for $ 2500 in the coming months.

This is not the first time that Lenovo has demonstrated a folding tablet. The previous prototypes, however, felt that way – unfinished. The X1 fold, as demonstrated at CES, is very close to the last piece of hardware that will be shipped later this year.

When fully folded out, the X1 fold looks like your standard tablet with a 13.3-inch touchscreen that measures only 0.45-inch (11.4 millimeters). That’s thin for a Windows slate with an Intel chip. Although Lenovo has not made any promises, we expect this device to have one of Intel’s new Lakefield chips. The X1 Fold also has 8 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Lenovo also offers optional 5G connectivity.

To make the screen foldable, Lenovo had to choose an OLED panel. It has a resolution of 2048 x 1536, the same as Apple’s medium-sized iPads. The display folds down in the middle and the PC maker says it has been working on the folding mechanism for several years. Although there is a fold in the center of the screen, it is reportedly not really noticeable in person. However, the screen is made of plastic, so it is more vulnerable to scratches than a glass screen.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is running with Windows 10 Pro – Microsoft’s dual-screen and foldably optimized Windows 10X will only be launched later in 2020. The company’s Surface Neo is likely to be the first computer to run it. Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 Fold will get an update to 10X at a later date, but in the meantime it has added a few optimizations to Windows 10 for the form factor. For example, a taskbar icon can switch between full-screen and two-screen mode to lock apps to the two halves of the screen.

However, there is only so much you can do with Windows 10. The operating system has notoriously poor touch optimization and Lenovo seems to think that people want to use the keyboard on the screen – the computer can place it on one half of the folding screen if you do that want. The ThinkPad X1 Fold comes with a Bluetooth keyboard that is magnetically attached to the screen, but it has a small trackpad.

Lenovo expects to ship the ThinkPad X1 Fold around the middle of the year. The starting price of $ 2500 is steep, but let’s not forget that the Galaxy Fold was only $ 500 less.

Read now: